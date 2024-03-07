"Bro was forced," "Cena's lost it in retirement" -WWE fans furious over controversial John Cena comments

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to controversial comments by John Cena.

Cena has been the face of World Wrestling Entertainment for over two decades. The 16-time World Champion has achieved everything in the pro wrestling world and is regarded as The Greatest of All Time by many fans and critics.

During a recent interview on ESPN First Take, John Cena was asked about his list of top female wrestlers. The Cenation Leader mentioned Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair in his top five list.

"That's a great question. I'm gonna change the monument, we'll go top 5. Let's see... I say Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair. That's my top 5," he said.

Although Cena's list isn't controversial because it was his take on the matter, many fans think otherwise, as they believe Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) should have been included in the list.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted about John Cena's comments, which caught the attention of several fans.

One wrote that they believed Cena was forced to include Charlotte Flair in his list:

A fan took a serious shot at the 16-time World Champion for his top five list:

One wrote that they believe Sasha Banks should be ranked above all of the female stars mentioned by John Cena:

Another fan wrote that they believe Banks is better than all of them by a mile and feel Cena's list is heavily influenced by WWE:

Some more fans called the 16-time World Champion out for not including Sasha Banks:

John Cena said he does not think the WWE Universe is angry with The Rock at the moment

After The Rock seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, many fans turned on The Great One as they wanted The American Nightmare to finish his story.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena said that he does not think the WWE Universe is angry at The People's Champ and instead, he feels people are angry because their expectations were changed:

"I think The Rock is such an attraction. I don't think our audience is angry with him, I think there's an underlying sense of fillment [sic] that they're angry that their expectations were changed. The metric I use, from my own path of polarization, they did a segment that was heavily disliked. I think it was the most disliked segment in WWE social history. How many WrestleMania ticket refunds you see? Zero! The metric to look at for me is how many people don't want to see the show."

Many fans want John Cena to return to WWE at WrestleMania XL and help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. It remains to be seen what the 16-time World Champion has planned for The Show of Shows.

