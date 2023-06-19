"Bro hates him I stg", "Jesus poor guy" - WWE fans are convinced Michael Cole loathes current superstar; feels commentator will be attacked

Michael Cole is known for having become one of the most consistent commentators in WWE. Being one of the most professional men at the announcement desk, fans are surprised to see that he has apparently taken a great dislike to Hit Row member, Top Dolla.

Although he was not always liked in his early years, he has since become quite respected. Some fans even felt that the commentator has improved without Vince McMahon always in his ear.

A fan recently shared a compilation of most of the times that Michael Cole suddenly decided to take a shot at Top Dolla out of nowhere, roasting him regularly on commentary.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. https://t.co/19L6l9GM1d

Fans couldn't help but wonder whether Top Dolla had hurt Michael Cole in some way. There was a lot of speculation about if there was actual animosity between the superstar and the long-time WWE commentator. Cole mostly does not take issue with any star personally and his commentary is kept impersonal. This sort of commentary has come as a shock to most fans, but one they find hilarious.

One fan could not stop laughing because of Cole's comedic references to when the tag team star botched a dive over the top rope. He brought it up during a Battle Royal, saying that the star was sure to win because he could not go over the top rope.

IronHawk @MrGentlemac

"Top Dolla"

"Why?"

"Because he can't go over the top rope



Boy that got me wheezing and choking @itsmekelsey_x "Alright Cole take your pick who's wining this one??""Top Dolla""Why?""Because he can't go over the top ropeBoy that got me wheezing and choking @itsmekelsey_x "Alright Cole take your pick who's wining this one??""Top Dolla""Why?""Because he can't go over the top ropeBoy that got me wheezing and choking

Some fans could not help but feel sorry for Top Dolla, while also acknowledging the scenario was comedic.

One fan went so far as to compare this with The Bloodline's storyline, saying that the rivalry between the commentator and the tag team superstar was second only to that.

EZ-AIR @EZAIR_FLOW @itsmekelsey_x There’s the bloodline storyline the Michael Cole and Top Dolla storyline both top tier @itsmekelsey_x There’s the bloodline storyline the Michael Cole and Top Dolla storyline both top tier😂😂😂

Finally, a fan felt that this could end only one way - with Top Dolla attacking Michael Cole.

TheOneandOnly @TheILLNESS54 @itsmekelsey_x This has to end with top dolla attacking cole...it had to lol @itsmekelsey_x This has to end with top dolla attacking cole...it had to lol

Whether this could lead to an actual rivalry of some kind or not, remains to be seen.

Michael Cole called Top Dolla "Flop Dolla" after he lost in 4 seconds on WWE SmackDown

Top Dolla didn't have the best time on SmackDown either this week. He was a part of the gauntlet match, but the moment he entered the ring, he was hit with a Brogue Kick by Sheamus and pinned within 4 seconds.

Cole didn't hold his tongue, calling the superstar Flop Dolla immediately after as well.

The match was eventually won by Pretty Deadly, but Hit Row's sudden elimination took everyone by surprise.

Why do you think Cole has been so vocal against Top Dolla? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

