"Bro are you ok??" "This is weird John, seriously" - Fans react as John Cena shares NSFW photo on Instagram

WWE legend John Cena has left many fans dumbstruck with his latest post on Instagram.

John Cena posts contextless pictures on his official Instagram handle on a daily basis. The WWE veteran never explains the meaning behind his photos and leaves it to fans' imagination.

In his latest Instagram post, he shared a picture of a massive swimming pool inside a property. The shape of the pool left fans surprised and many of them wondered why Cena posted it on his official handle. You can check out the NSFW post here.

You can view some of the most notable fan comments that Cena's post received in the image below.

Reactions to Cena's post (via Instagram)

John Cena on what he told Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes wouldn't have finished the story if it wasn't for Cena, The Undertaker, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins' help at WrestleMania XL. Cena came out during the match and attacked Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns before being put down by The Rock. The Cenation Leader and many other top babyfaces celebrated Rhodes' championship victory as the show went off the air.

Shortly after, Cena had a chat with Pat McAfee and revealed what he told Rhodes after his big win:

"I told him in the ring [at WrestleMania XL], I'm sure he'll relay this message, when I got to embrace him, he had the championship in his right hand. I said, 'Do you feel that?' He said, 'Yes.' 'Do you feel how heavy it is?' 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.' That is the burden you bear trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time. I hope, and this should be the goal for the business, every performer should pass the torch up. I hope a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, we can all sit here and be an advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time. That's the way it should work." [H/T: Fightful]

Cena wrestled on the RAW after WrestleMania XL as he teamed up with his former WWE rivals, Awesome Truth. The trio defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor.

