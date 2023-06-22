"Bro think he's a draw" - Fans react to top WWE star saying a rematch with Roman Reigns is "inevitable"

It's no secret that one of the most hotly-anticipated in WWE is a rematch between Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Back at Royal Rumble 2022, The Tribal Chief put his title on the line against the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. While he has put down all his other opponents and challengers, Reigns had to resort to attacking Rollins with a chair to keep the title intact across his waist. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see a massive rematch between the two former Shield stablemates.

In a recent interview, Seth Rollins stated a match with the Undisputed Universal Champion was "inevitable" and that he was hoping it would go down at the right place at the right time. His comments have become a talking point on Twitter, with fans coming forward to share their take on the possibility of the sequel.

Most users seem stoked by the prospect, with a few even saying the rematch between Rollins and Reigns needs to headline WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, a handful of them seemed disinterested as well.

Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are gearing up for massive matches at Money in the Bank 2023

MITB 2023 is just around the corner, and the anticipation surrounding the show is through the roof. The night would witness the heated Bloodline Civil War, where Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would take on The Usos.

The match is a result of the events that unfolded on last week's SmackDown when Jey Uso picked his brother Jimmy's side and laid down Reigns and Sikoa. While The Tribal Chief won't defend his title at the Premium Live Event, Seth Rollins would put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor.

Though The Messiah is the favorite to retain his gold on July 1st, he's not at his physical best currently, thanks to Balor attacking him on RAW as well as on NXT. It remains to be seen how Seth Rollins would fend off the threat posed by Balor.

