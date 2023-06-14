Brock Lesnar or Cody Rhodes could retire six-time WWE Champion; fans sound off

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar reportedly has signed his final contract with the global juggernaut, which is set to expire following WrestleMania 40 in 2024. While The Beast himself could be wrestling his final match in The City of Brotherly Love, fans believe he is an ideal opponent for Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

The Immortal One's recent claim that Shane McMahon called him up for a match at this year's Show of Shows has left a lot of fans speculating whether he is returning for a bout at next year's show.

Fact that he even name-dropped Stone Cold Steve Austin as his dream final opponent, the WWE Universe have voiced their take on who The Hulkster should compete against or whether he should step into the ring at all.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

*Son of AJ Styles* @rockybaia



OK OK book this Hulk Hogan vs Brrrooock LESNAR! @WrestlingInc Hogan vs The Rock was his last best match in WWEOK OK book this Hulk Hogan vs Brrrooock LESNAR! @WrestlingInc Hogan vs The Rock was his last best match in WWE OK OK book this Hulk Hogan vs Brrrooock LESNAR!

AW316 @AGamer316 @WrestlingInc I would go none of the above, he doesn't need a traditional match but having a retirement match with the right story would be perfect. Think something along the lines of what happened with Miz at Mania this year. There's plenty of ways you could build to a Hogan retirement match @WrestlingInc I would go none of the above, he doesn't need a traditional match but having a retirement match with the right story would be perfect. Think something along the lines of what happened with Miz at Mania this year. There's plenty of ways you could build to a Hogan retirement match

AndrewK @DKlipps



Make the match short and have Austin carry it. @WrestlingInc Stone cold cause we never saw that.Make the match short and have Austin carry it. @WrestlingInc Stone cold cause we never saw that. Make the match short and have Austin carry it.

Chris Minerd @cminerd24 @WrestlingInc Hulk has nothing left to prove. Enjoy retirement. If he did have a match I think Shane McMahon would have been interesting! @WrestlingInc Hulk has nothing left to prove. Enjoy retirement. If he did have a match I think Shane McMahon would have been interesting!

While Hulk Hogan has faced Brock Lesnar in the past, with the latter being one of the few young wrestlers the Hall of Famer put over, a match against Cody Rhodes could be a new contest.

Roman Reigns could potentially retain the top prize of WWE throughout the next year and ultimately surpass Hogan's record of 1,474 days. This could also be exciting enough for the legend to resurface, as detailed by another Hall of Famer.

Finally, Gunther or even Solo Sikoa could use the rub from an industry icon like Hulk Hogan, considering the young stars are looked upon by management as the top heels for the next decade.

Hulk Hogan on the recent demise of one of his greatest WWE rivals

Despite The Iron Sheik constantly bickering about Hulk Hogan all these years, the two most certainly had respect for one another. The Hulkster has brought up the subject during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show that the late superstar does not break character.

Following Sheik's demise, The Hulkster took to his Facebook handle to share a heartfelt message, remembering his longtime rival:

"Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. 🙏🏼 The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh's contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I'll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand. Iron Sheikh's unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring."

You can check out The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan's conversation where the two break character on The Howard Stern Show here.

Jonny Country @JonnyCount91195 The Rock stone cold steve austin Hulk Hogan Beer bash The Rock stone cold steve austin Hulk Hogan Beer bash https://t.co/VRhz7rkZmf

Stone Cold Steve Austin could accept another huge payday for WrestleMania 40 against Hulk Hogan. We're going to have to wait to find out. Meanwhile, ex-WWE referee Mike Chioda recounts the experience of calling the match between Hulk Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania 18. Read more here.

