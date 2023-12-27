"Brock Lesnar was embarrassed," "This is ridiculous" - WWE Universe questions 9-time champion's current booking

Brock Lesnar has been an integral part of WWE since he returned to the promotion for another run. However, fans recently questioned the booking of a former 9-time champion who fell down the card after he locked horns with The Beast Incarnate.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley continued his feud with Brock Lesnar after The Beast Incarnate cost him a title match against Austin Theory. The two stars had exchanged a singles victory over each other, and a third match was scheduled at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Sadly, Lesnar lost via disqualification to The All Mighty after a low blow, and the rivalry ended, failing to give a definitive winner between the behemoths. Recently, fans reflected on their storyline and questioned Lashley's booking as they believe this feud is the cause of his downfall over the past few months.

Bobby Lashley has suffered in terms of booking following his match against Brock Lesnar and canceled plans against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. He also disappeared from weekly television after two matches on WWE SmackDown before he returned and aligned with The Street Profits.

A top WWE champion spoke about the possibility of having a match against Brock Lesnar

Last year, Gunther came face-to-face for the first time against Brock Lesnar during the Men's Royal Rumble match. The two were already in different storylines, so the two behemoths never got a singles match in the promotion at WrestleMania 39.

However, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion is interested in facing The Beast Incarnate. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Gunther gave his thoughts on a potential match against Brock Lesnar. He also discussed the possibility of facing him at WrestleMania 40:

"I don't know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that; we'll see, but I feel like, in the long run, the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I'm the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody who has perfected being an end boss. So, I've got to prove myself with him in the ring, too," he said.

Gunther has crossed over 550 days as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, and no star has come close to taking the title away from him. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is on a hiatus and will likely return on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

