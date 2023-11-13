Brock Lesnar is finally coming back to face former World Heavyweight Champion after almost 7 years, WWE Universe speculates

Brock Lesnar has feuded with almost everyone throughout his illustrious WWE career.

But there's one superstar he hasn't had the chance to face yet, at least not in the true sense of a TV storyline. That name is the current SmackDown Superstar, Sheamus.

The two stalwarts have crossed paths several times during 30-man Royal Rumble matches, and in fact, they faced each other twice in a singles competition at house shows many years ago. The Beast Incarnate defeated The Celtic Warrior on both occasions.

Both men have been absent from television programming lately. Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam, which saw him put Cody Rhodes over to finish their trilogy. Meanwhile, Sheamus last wrestled on the August 18 episode of SmackDown. He lost to Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) in his farewell match.

Recent reports have suggested that The Irish Superstar has been dealing with a serious shoulder injury, which has kept him on the shelf. However, the company is currently advertising him for the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series this year.

As for Brock Lesnar, he is unlikely to return until the Royal Rumble season next year.

Reacting to the rumors, WWE Universe expressed their desire to see both men in the ring for a buzzworthy feud next year.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Will Triple H pull the trigger on this mega feud?

Sheamus recently called out Brock Lesnar

Earlier this year, Sheamus took to his Twitter handle to share a clip of his 2016 house show match with Brock Lesnar to tease a future blockbuster clash:

"Run this back, go large, call it…"The Banger To End All Bangers!" #sheamusvbrock #takemymoney #banger," Sheamus tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It's worth noting that the two men are well past their prime but can still put on a match for the ages. Will the dream scenario come to fruition next year? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see a returning Brock Lesnar face Sheamus next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.