Brock Lesnar to make RAW in-ring return after 20 years to team up against Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar will compete on Monday Night RAW tonight for the first time in 20 years when he teams up with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. His last match on the red brand was on July 22, 2002.

Roman Reigns defeated The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 Night Two to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with help from his cousin Solo Sikoa. After Triple H opened the fallout episode of RAW, he introduced The Tribal Chief to the ring.

The champion told the crowd to acknowledge him before he was confronted by Cody Rhodes. The latter told Reigns that he had him at The Show of Shows and asked for a rematch. Paul Heyman rejected his challenge on Roman's behalf, stating that Cody won't get a rematch anytime soon.

The American Nightmare then challenged his WrestleMania opponent to another match. He said that since Solo and Roman Reigns are ready, they should team up against him in a tag team match. His challenge was accepted, but there were two conditions.

Cody Rhodes' teammate had to be someone that competed at WrestleMania 39, and that person would never get a shot at the title as long as Reigns was champion. Brock Lesnar then came out and was revealed as Cody's tag partner. The main event of RAW will be Rhodes and Lesnar vs. Reigns and Solo.

It remains to be seen how the match will pan out and whether Lesnar will mark his return to the ring on RAW with a win.

