Brock Lesnar was part of rare mistake on WWE RAW according to veteran

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made an appearance on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where he broke Cody Rhodes' arm. Veteran Analyst Jim Cornette talked about this in the edition of his 'Jim Cornette's drive-thru' podcast.

The American Nightmare was entering the arena when Brock came out of nowhere and attacked him backstage. The Beast broke Cody's arm in the process ahead of their clash at the Night of Champions. Later that night, Lesnar interrupted Mustafa Ali's interview and told him to ''get a life" before walking through the curtain.

Jim Cornette reacted to the incident on his podcast. He believed Brock busted an interview and was coming out to an unscheduled interview with no music.

"As he [Brock Lesnar] comes through the curtain, [sic] seemed there was no music yet. I thought, 'This is great!' because Brock has busted an interview and is coming out to an unscheduled interview with no music. But then, the music started when he'd been out there for five seconds. I think it was a mistake," said Cornette. [From 08:34 to 08:57]

Check out the video below:

The former manager went on to elaborate on how he thought the segment should have gone instead:

"I wanted it to be an unplanned, impromptu, 'I'm taking over the show!' It'd be believable for Brock to do that, but instead, it became 'When he was sh*tting on [Mustafa] Ali, we forgot to hit the button." [From 08:57 to 09:11]

Brock Lesnar will take on Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions

In their first bout at WWE Backlash, The American Nightmare came out victorious after busting open Brock Lesnar.

Brock was looking for revenge as he interrupted a triple-threat match to beat Cody. The Beast demanded a rematch, and Rhodes agreed to face him again at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE @WWE Oh he's going to, Brock... just wait until #WWENOC this Saturday afternoon! Oh he's going to, Brock... just wait until #WWENOC this Saturday afternoon! https://t.co/Fwsb3Dio4j

Only time will tell how Cody Rhodes will be able to fight with a broken arm against The Beast at the Night of Champions.

Who do you think will win in Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar II? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's drive-thru on Youtube and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes