Fans want Brock Lesnar to return and face second-generation WWE Superstar in a blockbuster singles bout at WrestleMania 40

Brock Lesnar's WWE return is imminent as Road to WrestleMania is about to start in a matter of weeks. Recently, fans have made up their mind on which superstar would be the perfect opponent for The Beast Incarnate at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philly.

In 2021, Bron Breakker made his WWE debut when he appeared on the developmental brand. In less than three years, Breakker has become extremely popular with the new generation of fans and impressed several current stars and veterans of the industry.

However, fans have been wanting to see him move to WWE's main roster for a while, and many believe it's around the corner. Recently, fans on X have pushed for the idea of Breakker to make his singles debut at the event by going up against Brock Lesnar, who's rumored to return before the end of the month.

Check out some reactions below:

Bron Breakker is a second-generation talent, as his father and uncle (The Steiner Brothers) have previously worked with WWE. Meanwhile, a possible singles match against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 40 would solidify his position on the main roster.

Former WWE Champion recalls working with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has dominated the division since his return to the company after WrestleMania 28. The Beast Incarnate has won championships and faced new superstars during his second run with the promotion that has been going on for over a decade, now under a different leadership.

One of the best matches that The Beast Incarnate had in the promotion was against AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017, which was a Champion vs. Champion match. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, The Phenomenal One recalled working with the former Universal Champion:

"It was great. We kinda discussed how we wanted the beginning to go... I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had and telling the story. You know, it was great, I thought it was one of the better matches that I've had and I was very happy with it." (From 18:36 to 19:04)

Unfortunately, fans never got to witness a rematch as Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship from AJ Styles a week before Survivor Series 2018. It will be interesting to see when The Beast Incarnate shows up in 2024.

Who do you want to see Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

