Bronson Reed breaks silence after turning on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

WWE changed the entire landscape of RAW last night by having The Vision turn on Seth Rollins. Following an epic betrayal, Bronson Reed sent a one-word message to the WWE Universe.The Visionary proved to everyone that he was a better man when he defeated Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia. The following night, Rollins gloated about his victory and said he didn't need The Vision.His statement seemingly proved to be the final straw for his stablemates. Later in the night, when CM Punk became the #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, The Vision showed up to take out every single man like they usually do.However, little did fans know that Seth Rollins would also become the victim of The Vision. Just as RAW was about to go off air, Bron Breakker caught The Visionary with a devastating spear, leaving Paul Heyman in a state of disbelief.Breakker then asked Bronson to make a choice, and the Australian star rightfully did so by obliterating Rollins with Tsunami.Paul Heyman was left with no choice but to raise Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's hands to end Monday Night RAW on a cliffhanger note.After the show, the Tribal Thief took to his Instagram handle to share last night's photo of the group standing tall over The Architect, with a caption that reads:&quot;#THEVISION&quot;You can check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins injured?The dark clouds have been hanging over Seth Rollins' future since he was spotted wearing an arm sling after his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.According to PWInsider, The Visionary may have hurt his left shoulder while performing a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on The American Nightmare in Perth, Australia.There's currently no word on the nature of his injury, but Rollins is expected to undergo a few tests in the coming days.Fightful Select learned that the Vision angle was seen as a &quot;heavy creative pivot.&quot; Rumor has it that Breakker wasn't supposed to turn on Rollins until next year.WWE has yet to comment on the whole situation, but fans should stay tuned for further updates.