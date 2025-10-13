Bronson Reed destroys an already injured member of The Bloodline on RAW

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 13:46 GMT
Another hit for Reed (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
Bronson Reed has been on the run of his career in 2025, and it seems to be coming to fruition week after week. Following his win over Roman Reigns, he destroyed another member of The Bloodline, who was already injured.

While Bronson Reed and The Vision seem to be riding a high right now, with Seth Rollins finally defeating Cody Rhodes, the opposite seems to be the case with the old Bloodline. At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns was furious over his loss to Reed and blamed The Usos, telling them that he didn't want to see them until Christmas. The Usos had another tense segment on RAW, with Jimmy telling his brother not to get involved in his match against Reed.

Bronson Reed would pick up the win over an already-injured Jimmy Uso, who had his ribs completely taped. But following the match, Bron Breakker came in and hit a somewhat less-impactful spear by his standards. A tsunami and a spear back-to-back looked like it was meant to write Jimmy Uso out. However, Jey Uso ran in and made the save.

Despite Jimmy offering his hand and solidarity to his brother, Jey was still furious over everything that was going on, so things were still tense. Jimmy doesn't appear to be written out in any way, but things are going to come to a boiling point sooner rather than later.

Ever since they reunited on RAW, things haven't been going well with The Usos, with Jimmy constantly questioning Jey's intentions. Jey has been spiraling on RAW, appearing to tease a turn to the dark side as he has been looking to regain his spot on the top of WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion.

With Survivor Series approaching a little over a month away, things are going to escalate and it could get worse before it gets better.

