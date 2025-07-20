Bronson Reed prolongs unfortunate WWE streak

Bronson Reed was in action Saturday night when he took on LA Knight during a WWE Live Event in Corpus Christi, Texas. Reed wanted to take revenge on The Megastar, but the latter stood tall and claimed victory.This was yet another loss for the RAW Superstar, who shockingly hasn't won a singles match in months. The last time he earned a victory in singles competition was when he beat Seth Rollins on RAW back on November 18, 2024, thanks to some help from Solo Sikoa.Bronson Reed then missed several months due to a serious ankle injury he sustained at Survivor Series: WarGames, prolonging his losing streak in singles matches to eight months.&quot;Corpus christi sucks. Next up, Edinburg ... which I'm sure sucks,&quot; Reed wrote on his account on X.Reed has now joined forces with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman, but with Rollins currently out with an injury, Reed and Breakker will have an upgraded role in the faction.Bronson Reed gets high praise from WWE Hall of FamerThe RAW Superstar recently received high praise from his mentor and WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman, who had nothing but good words to say about Reed and his potential in an interview with Shak Wrestling.&quot;Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we’ve had on the WWE roster in years. And now, finally, he gets the spotlight to enjoy,&quot; Heyman said. [H/T - SE Scoops]Reed is currently having unfinished business with LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk, while the return of Roman Reigns made things worse for him and Rollins' faction.The expectation is that Reed will team up with Bron Breakker and will go on to face the OTC and The Yeet Master in a tag team match at SummerSlam.