Bronson Reed, Ricochet and several other WWE Superstars react to the former Champion's emotional update following Survivor Series

It was quite the show last night at Survivor Series but whilst all of the talk coming out of the show has surrounded CM Punk and Randy Orton's WWE returns, there were also two hard-hitting War Games matches.

The faces came out on top in both matches and the Women's War Games bout that kicked off the show saw Shotzi step up and prove what she was capable of inside the structure, which has since led to her sharing an emotional update.

Shotzi left it all in the ring and following the match, as she climbed to the top of the cage with the rest of the women, she was able to bask in the ovation that she deserved.

Shotzi captioned her update "thanks for the goodtimes! @WWE" which has led to many members of the locker room congratulating her on her performance including Natalya and Piper Niven.

Many members of the locker room have also liked the post including Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Kairi Sane, Chelsea Green, Tyson Kidd and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shotzi was able to end her feud with Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series

It has been an emotional few months for Shotzi after Damage CTRL cut her hair back in the summer and forced her to then shave it all off. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion embraced her new look and last night at Survivor Series and she was able to get the revenge she deserved on Damage CTRL.

Shotzi shaved her hair to help support her sister throughout her cancer diagnosis which made this storyline much more emotional for her and meant that her payoff was so much more worthwhile.

Do you think Shotzi got the revenge she deserved against Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

