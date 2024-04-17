Bronson Reed sends warning to WWE Superstar following attack on RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed sent a warning to Sami Zayn following his successful title defense against Chad Gable on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at The Showcase of the Immortals to end The Ring General's historic title reign and became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. The Great Liberator had his first title defense this week on the red brand as he defeated Chad Gable. After the match, the Alpha Academy member turned heel and attacked Zayn, much to the dismay of the Montreal crowd.

Following the shocking ending to the show, Bronson Reed took to Instagram to send a warning to the Intercontinental Champion. He shared a picture of himself standing face-to-face with Chad Gable.

In the caption to the image, the 35-year-old noted that he does not care about the former Tag Team Champion turning heel and reminded Sami Zayn that he is next in line for a title shot:

"I don't care if Chad wants to be a bad boy now, Sami's B**CH A** better remember who got next!!" he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran comments on Bronson Reed acknowledging Bryan Alvarez's praise for him

Wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez praised Bronson Reed and Otis on X/Twitter following their singles match on RAW in September last year. The former NXT North American Champion was quick to acknowledge the tweet.

Vince Russo talked about the same during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. The former WWE head writer speculated that Reed might be insecure because the Stamford-based company informed him that he was not going to be a huge star:

"Because your own company is making you feel insecure. You're working for a company that's telling you, 'We ain't making any more stars.' They are telling you that before you accept that job. Let's go to Ohio State. They recruit a kid, and they literally tell the kid, you're going to be nothing more than the third quarterback. That's what they are telling you in the door. 'You're not going to be a mega over star.' That means they are going to keep you down. And the more they keep you down, the more insecure you're getting. So now, when Bryan Alvarez puts you over, 'Oh we got to acknowledge that somebody put me over,'" he said.

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed has yet to win a title on the main roster. It remains to be seen if he will get involved in the rivalry between Gable and Zayn.

