"BROO I WAS THINKING THE SAME" - WWE fans believe 30-year-old star is ready to be Paul Heyman's next client

Paul Heyman watched on as Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1,294 days at WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Fans now believe that The Wiseman will be leaving The Tribal Chief in favor of Solo Sikoa.

Reigns and Sikoa teamed up to take on The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War tag team match. The two sides went hard at each other and hit their best moves in hopes of winning the titles.

Jey took a Spear and Samoan Spike combo from Reigns and Sikoa late in the match, but he still managed to kick out of the pin. The spot shocked Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief sat and cried as he couldn’t believe what went down in the ring. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa looked disgusted at his partner and continued to beat down his opponents.

Following the match, fans pointed out that the look on The Enforcer’s face showed that he was unhappy with the weakness shown by his leader.

It quickly led many fans to react to the moment from the match. Many stated that Paul Heyman will be leaving the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in favor of Solo Sikoa soon.

Check out the reactions below:

⚾️Austin Jensen⚾️ @AustinJensen21 @TheEnemiesPE3 This storyline has so many layers to it that they can go any route they want too and fans will be satisfied with it because it all ends in Roman’s downfall. That’s exactly how it should be done. @TheEnemiesPE3 This storyline has so many layers to it that they can go any route they want too and fans will be satisfied with it because it all ends in Roman’s downfall. That’s exactly how it should be done.

CigarMan @ChefAaron26 @TheEnemiesPE3 Heyman looking at Solo confirms that line of thinking. Hell, Solo with Heyman solo (pun intended) is already in the works the last couple weeks leading to that eventual break. @TheEnemiesPE3 Heyman looking at Solo confirms that line of thinking. Hell, Solo with Heyman solo (pun intended) is already in the works the last couple weeks leading to that eventual break.

Nic Earl @Nearl33 @TheEnemiesPE3 Look at Heyman's face. He looks like he thinks Solo is gonna wipe all 3 out. Absolutely phenomenal work @TheEnemiesPE3 Look at Heyman's face. He looks like he thinks Solo is gonna wipe all 3 out. Absolutely phenomenal work

Liquid @J0se_Liquid @TheEnemiesPE3 Yup Pauly gonna do Roman like he did Brock with Big Show for solo @TheEnemiesPE3 Yup Pauly gonna do Roman like he did Brock with Big Show for solo

Paul Heyman has betrayed many of his clients in the past. It would be great to see him leave Roman Reigns next.

Solo Sikoa is in a solid position to be the one to defeat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It would be great to see him work alone under the management of The Wiseman.

Paul Heyman recently called himself "the ONE" in WWE

The Wiseman has been with Roman Reigns since the beginning of The Bloodline. The two have helped the faction become the premier faction in the company and have built many stars around them.

Following The Bloodline’s loss to The Usos at Money in the Bank, Heyman took to Twitter to share a photo of him holding all three of Roman Reigns’ titles. He sent a message claiming to be the "ONE."

"#GOAT UNDISPUTED Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE," wrote Heyman.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle #GOAT



UNDISPUTED



Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE UNDISPUTEDCome on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE #GOAT 🐐 UNDISPUTED ☝️ Come on, it’s not even up for debate anymore. I’m the ONE 🐐☝️🐐 https://t.co/AhjNNq4ayp

It’s no secret that Heyman is the best manager in the wrestling industry. He betrayed Brock Lesnar to side up with Roman Reigns during their rivalry. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for The Wiseman.

Do you think Paul Heyman should take Solo Sikoa under his wing after betraying Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

