"BUDDY FIGHT BACK" - WWE fans react as Rhea Ripley tells Dominik she's "ALL YOURS"

Rhea Ripley's latest romantic message to Dominik Mysterio has left Twitter in shambles.

The Nightmare isn't shying away from letting Dominik know what she thinks of him. She sends romantic messages to Mysterio via her Twitter handle on a regular basis now. The stars have been in an on-screen relationship since Dom turned on his father and joined The Judgment Day.

In a recent tweet, Rhea Ripley made quite a bold statement. She let Dominik know that she belongs to him, and the tweet received a bunch of interesting responses from fans.

Will WWE capitalize on Rhea Ripley and Dominik's massive popularity?

Ripley and Dominik's on-screen chemistry has been off the charts for quite a long time now. Fans are going wild for the duo, and one wonders if WWE has taken notice yet.

It won't be a surprise if WWE ends up making Ripley and Dominik a full-fledged on-screen couple. The Nightmare recently had a chat with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast. She explained the origins of her on-screen friendship with Dominik in a hilarious manner.

"Yeah, it was pretty much just that like, we had a very working relationship, like I didn't really talk to him all that much, we really did was say 'Hi, how are you?' but that was it, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him especially, because I was more just in the women's division, where like now, I get to experience and make friends with [the] guys as well, because I'm actually working with them, but our friendship, just sort of bloomed. Then you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and choking him out with my legs and I swear this romance story started." [H/T SEScoops]

Fans are aware that Buddy Matthews is Rhea Ripley's real-life partner. It would be interesting to hear his honest thoughts on The Nightmare's on-screen bond with Dominik. Matthews and Ripley began sharing workout videos about a year ago, resulting in fan speculation about the duo possibly being together.

Soon after, Ripley confirmed the relationship during a Twitter exchange with a fan. When the fan in question asked Ripley what Matthews had that they didn't, The Nightmare replied with a one-word comment, "Me." Ever since then, Matthews and Ripley have been quite open about their relationship and occasionally share pictures together on their social media handles.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Dom and Ripley. Whether their camaraderie remains intact in the coming months remains to be seen.

