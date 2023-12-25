Bully Ray calls 10-time WWE Champion a "bad motherf*****"

Wrestling legend Bully Ray has responded to a recent tweet by a beloved former WWE star by calling him a "badmotherf*****." The person in question is Shelton Benjamin, a former colleague of Ray's from their days in WWE in the early 2000s.

Benjamin is one of the most widely respected veterans of the business today. Though he never achieved main-event success in the Stamford-based promotion, he's been a major influence on the current generation of wrestlers. Shelton Benjamin, however, became the unfortunate victim of the global juggernaut's latest round of budget cuts in September, where he was released among many others.

Now that his no-compete clause has expired, it'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Benjamin in the industry. A few hours back, he shared a picture on X account, where he looked extremely dapper in a black shirt. It elected several comments, with Bully Ray also coming forward to share his reaction.

The Hall of Famer's response was expletive-laden and can be checked here:

Booker T says Shelton Benjamin could return to WWE in a backstage role

A few months back, on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T predicted that Shelton Benjamin could return to the company down the line in a backstage capacity.

The wrestling legend also added that Benjamin was highly valued by those behind the scenes and could become a producer or coach in the promotion.

"Shelton got 20 years out of it [the wrestling business] and I think just because he may be released as a talent doesn't mean that he can't find his way back as, you know, a producer, trainer, coach, whatnot. So, I think Shelton has a whole lot of options. One thing about Shelton, he was definitely highly valued in the company. He was very highly respected also for what he accomplished not just in the WWE, but what he did in college before he got there," he said.

Considering just how much experience the 10-time Champion has in the business, he could certainly be a valuable addition to WWE's coaching staff.

