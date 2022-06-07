×
WWE Hall of Famer comments on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' opening segment on RAW

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE
Hazel Pagador
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 07, 2022 07:57 AM IST

WWE legend Bully Ray recently took to social media to express his thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins opening the latest edition of RAW.

Rhodes shocked the world when not only did he beat his rival Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell but also with a torn right pectoral muscle. Even with the injury, The American Nightmare was still able to put on an incredible bout.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rhodes cut a promo thanking the fans and acknowledging their support. However, he was then attacked by Rollins as he made his exit. Following their segment, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray took to Twitter to praise the booking of the RAW Superstar.

"Loved how the Cody segment carried over into the 2nd quarter hour of #WWERaw … gave it time to breath."

Check out the tweet below:

Loved how the Cody segment carried over into the 2nd quarter hour of #WWERaw … gave it time to breath.

During the segment, it was also announced that Rhodes will be out of action for six months following his surgery scheduled for Wednesday. Still, the injured star teased a possible appearance during Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes during RAW

The American Nightmare garnered respect from superstars, officials, and fans alike when he decided to compete against Seth Rollins despite a visible injury.

He was then interrupted by his opponent from the day before. Rollins shook Cody's hand and expressed how he has earned his respect and that his father, Dusty Rhodes, would be proud of him.

Just when it seemed like the two superstars had finally squashed their rivalry, Rollins attacked Cody with a sledgehammer. He continued his assault until officials were able to contain him.

The American Nightmare refuses the stretcher as @CodyRhodes walks away on his own power.#WWERaw https://t.co/fOjEuvkV88

It seems like The American Nightmare, and The Visionary are not done with each other just yet. But for now, fans will have to wait for Cody Rhodes' eventual return.

Edited by Debottam Saha
