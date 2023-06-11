"Bump that man up to succeed Reigns" - Fans react to top WWE Superstar hitting major milestone 

While the world is talking about Roman Reigns surpassing 1000 days as the WWE Universal Champion, another champion in the company has quietly hit a major milestone. It's none other than Gunther, who has officially completed a year with the coveted Intercontinental Title across his waist.

The Imperium leader won the IC Championship from Ricochet on the June 10th, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. While everyone believed The Ring General would have a dominant run with the gold, not many would have seen the promotion keeping the title on him for a staggering 365 days and counting.

Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman are just a few of the stars Gunther has defended his title against. Fans on social media have been celebrating the 35-year-old holding the IC Championship for 365 days, sharing their variety of opinions on him.

Many claim it's the greatest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time. Some even believe it's only a matter of time before he breaks The Honky Tonk Man's record-setting IC Title reign of 454 days. Check out the reactions below.

Gunther on dream match with Roman Reigns in WWE

A few weeks back, in an interview with DC101, Gunther spoke about the possibility of competing against Roman Reigns in WWE.

The Ring General pointed out that both he and The Tribal Chief were busy with their respective career goals. The Ring General also added that he's no rush to have a confrontation with the Universal Champion anytime soon. However, Gunther did acknowledge the fact that fans were salivating about a dream clash between them.

"I think there’s no rush with that. I think he’s doing his thing right now and I’m very focused on doing my thing. I didn’t really have an urge to seek out that confrontation yet but, like you said, down the line it’s one of the matches fans are looking forward to," said Gunther.

Gunther would be in action on the upcoming RAW, where he and Ludwig Kaiser would take on Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Do you see The Ring General being a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Sound off in the comments section below.

