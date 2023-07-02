"Buried six feet under," "They are gone" - Fans frustrated with WWE's booking of multiple female stars under Triple H's regime

Triple H taking over the reins of WWE's creative department from Vince McMahon in July 2022 was a welcome change for most fans. However, many have been dissatisfied with The Game's booking of multiple female stars, as they recently voiced their displeasure on Twitter.

Fans have called out the booking of the women's division under the new regime on multiple occasions in the past. Emma, who returned to WWE after Triple H became the head booker, was last seen on weekly shows in March and has not been involved in any notable feuds since her comeback.

The same could be said for Tegan Nox, Piper Niven, and Xia Li, as all three have been relegated to wrestling on Main Event or at house shows and rarely feature on TV programming.

The issue was also highlighted on social media, as many took to Twitter to comment on the female stars' treatment in the last few months. Embedded below are a few of the many posts:

Some criticized Triple H for his underwhelming booking of specific female competitors:

Triple H has bolstered the WWE roster since becoming CCO

While Triple H's booking of many recently returned stars has been questionable, the 14-time world champion added much-needed depth to the WWE roster by bringing back numerous released stars and promoting talents from NXT.

The Stamford-based promotion, however, has also been affected by injuries, with names like Dakota Kai, Randy Orton, and many more currently out of action. The Game revealed after Money in the Bank last night that another star suffered an injury after the event. However, he did not disclose the name.

"Happy to say that the only injury tonight was, and I'm not even going to say who it was because I don't want to embarrass them. But the only injury tonight was somebody on their way back from the ring after having done basically nothing, roll their ankle on the walk back. So, wonderfully successful night, and more importantly than that, everybody is healthy."

WWE has been on a roll ever since Triple H became the top decision-maker of the creative department. They have broken attendance as well as revenue collection records on multiple occasions for RAW and SmackDown and are unlikely to slow down.

