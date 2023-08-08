"Burn them to a crisp," "Vince is carrying spirits with him" - Fans want WWE to retire popular championships after nearly five years

WWE hosted one the most successful SummerSlam in the company's history in Detroit last Saturday, where several titles were on the line. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the unfortunate news of Sonya Deville's injury and want the company to retire the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Earlier this year, the new regime decided to unify the women's tag team titles from the developmental brand and the main roster, where Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the undisputed champions. However, Bazler's heel turn allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new champion.

In less than three weeks, the new champions lost the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. Last night, it was revealed that the titles were once against left without champions as Deville got injured and will require surgery. Fans want WWE to retire the titles as the division is not working anymore, and champions often get injured after winning the titles.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dominic Booth @processangel1



But we actually believe its not a angle lol @WrestleFeatures Vince is carrying spirits with himBut we actually believe its not a angle lol

SPLX23 @SPLX231 @WrestleFeatures Get rid of them an introduce the WWE Women’s Intercontinental and United States championships

Twister @Twister32733092 @WrestleFeatures Burn them to a crisp. They should’ve never been brought back.

Anthony Perkins @PERKDAWG22 @WrestleFeatures Mercedes and Trinity put a curse on them.

David Wolford @Skull_Kidsx @WrestleFeatures They should scrap them for a women’s mid card title like a women’s television championship so they can go to both Raw and Smackdown to defend it

Spectator @SpectateFallen @WrestleFeatures They’ve never had a definitive division, they’ve been held by only one career tag team the IICONICS, they’ve always been held by singles wrestlers that had nothing to do at the time

This will most likely be the second time within the same year that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated due to injury. Earlier this year, the titles were relinquished when Liv Morgan got injured.

Sonya Deville jokes about the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships being cursed

Earlier this year, Sonya Deville formed an alliance with recently returned star Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW. The duo quickly got over with the fans and worked on the women's tag team decision.

Deville has former experience working in a tag team when she made her main roster debut alongside Mandy Rose and worked with her as a team for years to come before they went their separate ways.

Last month, Deville and Green won their first titles in the company when they beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately, Sonya Deville provided an update on the latest episode of the red brand and announced that she is injured and will require surgery. During the video, she jokingly said that the titles are cursed. Check it out:

"Obviously the tag team titles are cursed, I'm just kidding... but not really," she said. (00:02 - 00:10)

This was Deville's first title on the main roster since she joined the brand at the end of 2017. It will be interesting to see what the company does with Green and the titles going forward.

