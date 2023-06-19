"Burying him before he goes back to the Indies" - WWE fans believe 4-second squash could lead to popular star's exit from the company

WWE fans on Twitter believe four-second squash could lead to popular star Top Dolla's exit from the company.

The latest episode of SmackDown kicked off with a gauntlet match to determine the No.1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes started the match. Sheamus-led faction defeated two teams, The O.C. and Street Profits.

It looked like the third team, Hit Row, will eliminate The Brawling Brutes, but Sheamus hit Top Dolla with the Brogue Kick, and they lost within four seconds. The Brawling Brutes lost to Pretty Deadly in the fourth round, and now the latter team will get a shot at the tag team titles.

A user quoted the video posted by WWE, which suggested that Top Dolla may have had some issues with the creative team and he wasn't very popular backstage.

"Top Dolla may have heat with WWE Creative and is not "very popular with some people" backstage (WOR)," the Twitter user wrote.

Fans reacted to the tweet and believed that this match could lead to Top Dolla's exit from the company.

Check out the reactions below:

One fan suggested that WWE will be posting a farewell message for the star soon.

A fan wrote about Michael Cole's comments on Top Dolla because, during the match, Cole called him Flop Dolla.

Well at least he’s gonna be great at impact @Bub3m16 Flop Dolla????Damn smhWell at least he’s gonna be great at impact @Bub3m16 Flop Dolla????Damn smhWell at least he’s gonna be great at impact

One fan said that they were not a big fan of Hit Row, but they would like to see a storyline on Top Dolla vs. Michael Cole.

Samuel Meyer @SamMeyer724 @Bub3m16 I’m not a big hit row fan but I’d like to believe that Top Dolla vs Michael Cole is a storyline rivalry and they will end up turning their luck around leading to some fun promos @Bub3m16 I’m not a big hit row fan but I’d like to believe that Top Dolla vs Michael Cole is a storyline rivalry and they will end up turning their luck around leading to some fun promos

Another fan wrote that Top Dolla offers nothing and is also boring.

Prantik @Pran__07 @Bub3m16 He literally offers nothing and is just boring. @Bub3m16 He literally offers nothing and is just boring.

One user wrote that it was crazy how in 10 months, Hit Row went from being the group that people were happy to see to now being a weekly running joke.

OOMF DOOM @MrKJAL @Bub3m16 @jabarijlondon It's crazy how in just 10 months Hit Row went from being a group that people were happy to see back in WWE to now being a weekly running joke @Bub3m16 @jabarijlondon It's crazy how in just 10 months Hit Row went from being a group that people were happy to see back in WWE to now being a weekly running joke

Reports suggest Top Dolla may have heat with WWE creative team and is not popular backstage

A new report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer suggested that Top Dolla is not popular backstage and may have heat with the Stamford-based promotion's creative team, which is the reason for his recent bookings in the company.

"Yeah, well, I mean the whole thing is that he [Top Dolla] is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it’s like 'man, whatever you said, you’ve got some enemies on the creative team.' Because this was the burial of all burials," said Meltzer.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. Compilation of Michael Cole roasting Top Dolla. https://t.co/19L6l9GM1d

Fans want to see a storyline in which Michael Cole will face off against Top Dolla. Only time will tell if it will happen or not.

What are your thoughts on Hit Row's loss in the gauntlet match on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

