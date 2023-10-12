"Business just picked up" - WWE fans excited as clock ticks down to the "most anticipated return of human history"

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown will be a big one this year. Many segments are already in place for the show, and fans are particularly excited for Roman Reigns’ return.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has been away from television for a long time. Roman Reigns last competed at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, when he defeated Jey Uso to retain his title. Later that week, he made his last SmackDown appearance, confronting The Usos before being leveled by the latter with a Superkick.

While Jey Uso "quit" WWE following the spot and appeared weeks later on RAW, The Tribal Chief has been nowhere to be seen. The latest edition of SmackDown finally advertised the upcoming return of Roman Reigns on the October 13, 2023, episode of the show.

Fans are overjoyed as the clock ticks down to Reigns’ return. Many took to social media to point out that the NXT and AEW ratings war will be put to shame once The Tribal Chief appears on SmackDown.

Check out some reactions below:

With Crown Jewel coming up, it makes sense that the creative team will look to use The Tribal Chief in a big match in Saudi Arabia. He is among the biggest draws in the company, and his appearance will help the company’s sales in the Kingdom.

Roman Reigns could be confronted by his WWE Crown Jewel challenger on SmackDown

With just a few weeks to go to Crown Jewel, the creative team will look for ways to bolster the card for the event. It could see Roman Reigns compete in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Fans could see his challenger come out as early as the upcoming episode of SmackDown. John Cena, LA Knight, or another top babyface could interrupt The Bloodline leader on Friday night and make his case for a title shot.

Knight has been getting some loudest pops from fans over the past several months. Meanwhile, Cena could ask for his final world championship match at the Premium Live Event.

Fans have already seen the company book big matches for PLEs in Saudi Arabia. Adding another title defense for The Tribal Chief will be among the creative team’s top priorities for the event.

