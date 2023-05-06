"But she automatically wins" - WWE fans predict Rhea Ripley might beat a multi-time male champion

Wrestling fans are high over heels with the anticipation of Rhea Ripley taking down the legendary Luchador and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

LWO members, along with The Master of 619, kicked off tonight's SmackDown, but they were interrupted by Judgment Day. Exhausted of his son being a continual thorn in his side, Mysterio confronted him and stated that he was ready for a WrestleMania rematch with him.

Rey triumphed the last time the two competed in an official bout at WrestleMania 39. However, Rhea Ripley stepped before Dominik, challenging the former world champion to a SmackDown bout instead.

The two had a face-off, and it appeared that they were about to exchange blows. Seconds after the mixed-tag team match was made official, Dom assaulted his father from behind, hitting him with a low blow.

Considering the number of instances Ripley has hinted at an inter-gender contest and bashed a male superstar, WWE fans rushed to Twitter to predict the outcome.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said that SmackDown Women's Champion would easily beat Rey Mysterio, given her dominance.

Another fan shared the opposite claiming the legendary Luchador would destroy Mami in a singles bout.

Some fans mentioned that Mysterio vs. Ripley should happen at SummerSlam since the crowd would be excited for the match.

However, one fan noted that WWE should book father and son in an "I Quit" match.

Rhea Ripley reflected on her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

The Eradicator is one of WWE's most well-known characters today. Dominik Mysterio, her companion in crime, has also proven himself as a prominent heel in the previous year or two.

The on-screen friendship between the duo has been a massive hit with the WWE Universe. Both have spoken out about the issue in numerous interviews, and Ripley recently told PWI about her relationship with Dominik.

"It's been a wild ride! Starting from me beating up Dom, with Rey, choking him out with my legs, him just falling in love with me," she said.

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah 🤣 Rhea Ripley on Dom falling in love with her LMFAO Rhea Ripley on Dom falling in love with her LMFAO😍🤣 https://t.co/UQWcNVDsle

Regarding showing their authority as top heels, The Nightmare and Dominik have a long road ahead. More sinister activities from the diabolical duo are expected, making for incredible television.

