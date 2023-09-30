"Call the police" "If only his wife could defend him" - WWE fans react after 34-year-old female star slaps Roman Reigns' cousin on SmackDown

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, wrestling fans dropped some hilarious reactions to Roman Reigns' cousin getting slapped in the face at the hands of Mia Yim.

The star in question is Jimmy Uso, whose status with The Bloodline has been up in the air since SummerSlam 2023. His brother Jey Uso has cut the cords from The Bloodline, embarking on a solo journey on Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the Blue brand show, John Cena and his then-ally AJ Styles took a brutal beating at the hands of one-half of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Hence, it was announced that the 16-time World Champion will face the members of the Anoa'i family in a 2v1 Handicap match at WWE Fastlane 2023.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso and Sikoa were confronted by The O.C. member Karl Anderson. This led to Anderson and the former WWE Tag Team Champion going into one-on-one action.

In the closing moments, The Enforcer distracted Anderson, allowing Jimmy to emerge victorious. However, Roman Reigns' cousin continued the assault. This did not sit well with another member of AJ Styles' faction, Mia Yim.

The 34-year-old female star walked out into the arena and slapped the life out of Jimmy. The wrestling world went crazy after they witnessed Yim delivering a loud slap across the face of one-half of The Usos.

A fan jokingly said it was time to report to the police as the 34-year-old star took out the member of the Samoan dynasty.

Another fan stated that he would not have been knocked down if his wife and former WWE Superstar Naomi were still in the company.

Some fans pointed out how amazingly Jimmy sold Mia Yim's slap on the SmackDown's ramp and how difficult it was for Solo Sikoa to not break character and burst out laughing.

One fan shared that the twin deserved the slap he received from the 34-year-old female star.

Jimmy Uso took a page of Roman Reigns' playbook on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Paul Heyman, The Enforcer, and Jimmy kicked off the show.

As The Wiseman replayed footage of John Cena and Styles being mauled by The Bloodline member, one-half of The Uso pulled a hilarious stunt, mocking the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

When Heyman cuts his promo before giving the microphone to The Tribal Chief, the latter extends his hands to hold the mic. Jimmy Uso similarly blatantly imitated Roman Reigns' hand gesture.

Initially, The Special Counsel was stunned, but the former tag team champion laughed and took the microphone from Heyman's hand.

As of now, LA Knight is set to team up with The Leader of Cenation to take on Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns will make an appearance during Fastlane.

