"Call Roman Reigns," "Recruiting everyone" - Jade Cargill and Paul Heyman break the internet

WWE fans recently took to Twitter as they couldn't control their excitement when they saw a photo of Roman Reigns' manager, Paul Heyman, with Jade Cargill backstage during the latest episode of NXT.

The latest edition of the developmental show was fully stacked with several top main roster stars. Heyman and John Cena were present ringside during the match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

WWE's latest signing, Jade Cargill, was also present backstage at NXT. Following the show, she took to Twitter to share a photo with Paul Heyman and hailed him as "The GOAT of GOATS" in the caption.

Fans quickly noticed the post and went berserk at the thought of The Wise Man probably trying to recruit the former TBS Champion in The Bloodline.

Most were convinced that Cargill would be the first woman to be included in The Bloodline. One fan speculated that Paul Heyman might have called Roman Reigns during the show to recruit the megastar.

WWE legend Teddy Long said he wants a match between Jade Cargill and Roman Reigns' distant blood relative

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said he wishes to see Jade Cargill go one-on-one against Roman Reigns' distant blood relative, Nia Jax.

"Well, I want to see her with Nia Jax," revealed Long.

The Tribal Chief will return on this week's episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen how he will react to Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso not being able to win against John Cena and LA Knight at the Fastlane PLE.

Fans believe Cargill might debut on this week's episode of the Friday Night show. Let's see what WWE has in store for her.

