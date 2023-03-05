"Can see why they released him the first time"- Wrestling world reacts to 37-year-old star's new look on WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross unveiled a new look on WWE SmackDown this week and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to it.

The Herald of Doomsday was present on the blue brand this week where he stated his intention to go after the Intercontinental Championship. However, he is not the only one gunning for Gunther's title. Kofi Kingston, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus also threw their hats in the mix.

The five men were involved in a brawl on SmackDown and will face off in an Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match next week to see who faces Gunther at WrestleMania.

Kross, who was the last man standing after the brawl, came out to the ring in a new, clean-shaved look that immediately caught the attention of fans. Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble This look is an improvement I'd say This look is an improvement I'd say https://t.co/VLgX0skMrK

Pip Bayless @PipBayless @WrestlingHumble I feel like he’s going to make me an offer I cannot turn down on a car that will break down in a couple months. @WrestlingHumble I feel like he’s going to make me an offer I cannot turn down on a car that will break down in a couple months.

Mike Kinnunen @KinnunenMike @WrestlingHumble He looks like a villain in a bad 80’s movie but an improvement nonetheless @WrestlingHumble He looks like a villain in a bad 80’s movie but an improvement nonetheless

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @WrestlingHumble He should be feuding with Roman Reigns @WrestlingHumble He should be feuding with Roman Reigns

Markswell Jacob Friedman @BundyTalk @WrestlingHumble Yeaaaa I can see why they released him the first time @WrestlingHumble Yeaaaa I can see why they released him the first time

Cringe Wrestling Takes @ToxicIWCTweets that's not good.. go bald asap @WrestlingHumble Bro looks like Alberto del Riothat's not good.. go bald asap @WrestlingHumble Bro looks like Alberto del Rio 😭😭 that's not good.. go bald asap

Domo @DomoDaRealest @WrestlingHumble Too bad it doesn’t improve his skills in the ring @WrestlingHumble Too bad it doesn’t improve his skills in the ring

Karrion Kross was recently involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

Before turning his eye on the Intercontinental Championship, Karrion Kross was embroiled in a feud with Rey Mysterio on the blue brand. The former NXT Champion faced off against Mysterio on a couple of occasions, with both men getting a win each.

Their latest encounter was on last week's SmackDown where Dominik Mysterio distracted his father, allowing Karrion to lock the WWE veteran in the Kross Jacket and pick up the victory.

While many fans have been confused about why The Doomwalker has been targeting Rey, the former explained that it was destiny and not his choice:

"It’s not my choice. The Universe delivers us unto others. If we pull their card, it’s meant to happen. And we must follow the true order of how The Universe chooses to make its decisions through us. #CurseOfTheCard," he wrote.

Karrion Kross has been a prominent member of WWE's mid-card division since returning to the company last year. He was one of the first formerly released stars to be brought back by Triple H. While the former NXT Champion had a showdown with Roman Reigns upon his return, their paths haven't crossed yet.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE SmackDown results by clicking here.

Poll : 0 votes