"Can't blame him" - Twitter reacts to viral video of fan watching NXT Battleground during AEW Double Or Nothing

Wrestling Twitter had a field day over a video of a fan watching NXT Battleground on his phone during AEW Double Or Nothing.

AEW Double Or Nothing and NXT Battleground went head-to-head on May 28, 2023. While NXT Battleground received massive praise from fans, the reactions to the AEW's pay-per-view were mixed at best.

In a video that's making the rounds on Twitter, a fan can be seen in attendance at AEW Double Or Nothing. The fan in question was spotted watching NXT Battleground during the AEW show. Check out the footage below:

Wrestling Twitter erupted over the hilarious clip and fans had a variety of reactions over the same.

AEW Double Or Nothing featured two massive main events

Double Or Nothing's buildup left many fans dissatisfied this year. Lots of fans complained about the show being underwhelming as well. The event featured an AEW World Heavyweight title Fatal 4-Way match with MJF defending his belt against Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin. MJF won the battle after almost 30 minutes of intense back-and-forth.

The final bout of the night was an Anarchy in the Arena match. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page). It was a 27-minute brawl that featured some chaotic moments.

Ahead of Double Or Nothing, AEW President Tony Khan had a talk with the media and shared his thoughts about the show going head-to-head with NXT Battleground:

"It’s been that feeling from day one, since we launched a TV show. It actually, probably changed a little bit on April 14, 2021, and now with this, it feels like the old days in some ways. I’m always very eager to compete in whatever arena I’m in," said Khan.

Khan seemed confident that Double Or Nothing would do good numbers:

"People running events at some similar times, I don’t know if that’s necessarily unethical. I don’t have a big problem with it. I wish everybody the best, and I expect we will do the best show on Sunday. I think there will be a big audience for AEW Double or Nothing." [H/T Fightful]

Now that Double Or Nothing is done and dusted, Tony Khan will focus on the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. The event is set to emanate from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on June 25, 2023.

