"Can’t blame him" - WWE fans erupt as former Universal Champion goes "unhinged" backstage

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown had some electric moments, but none were as high-powered as the one involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The two were involved in a segment with some other tag teams backstage, and fans believe that Owens losing his cool was the highlight of it.

The Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently without any challengers for their titles. They overcame The Bloodline to retain the championships and need to prove themselves with some successful defenses.

This week, Zayn and Owens appeared backstage with several tag teams, including Pretty Deadly and The Street Profits. The Prizefighter was annoyed by the number of people in the room and went on a rant as Adam Pearce walked in.

Sami Zayn reminded Owens that he needs to calm down as it was not good for his blood pressure. The segment was well-received by WWE fans, who believe that The Prizefighter is always great at entertaining fans.

WWE has booked a Gauntlet Match between all the tag teams on SmackDown to crown the new No. 1 contenders. It will be good to see the tag team championship scene heat up after Zayn and Owens’ successful defense against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Kevin Owens' win over John Cena in 2015 was praised by a WWE legend

Kevin Owens defeated John Cena in 2015 to set himself up on the WWE main roster. The win certainly helped him become a big name in the company.

Not only did that show the company’s trust in Owens at the time, but it also spoke volumes of John Cena’s will to put others over. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran recalled how things must have gone down backstage.

"I mean, that’s massive. That shows that someone has a lot of faith in him. I’m sure [Triple H] pushed real hard for it, because Hunter was a big fan of his in NXT. (…) But it also speaks volumes about John [Cena], because John was willing to do that, to elevate another talent; which John was known to do, especially if he thought that someone had earned and deserved it."

Matt Hardy is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, and his words surely hold a lot of value. Both Kevin Owens and John Cena proved themselves in 2015 by having a great rivalry to help boost NXT.

