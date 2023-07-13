"Can't fail or he's a joke," "I wouldn't hate it" - Fans go wild over an edited picture of Damian Priest breaking 50-year-old WWE streak

Damian Preist has had a breakout year in WWE as he has gone from facing Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico to winning the Money in the Bank contract in London in the span of a couple of months. Fans recently reacted to an edited picture of The Archer of Infamy breaking a 50-year-old streak of becoming the Puerto Rican world champion.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day member feuded with Bad Bunny and lost to him in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. After the event, Priest qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match where the star won the coveted briefcase in London.

The Punishment of The Judgment Day has the opportunity to make history as he can break a 50-year-old streak by becoming the next Puerto Rican world champion after Pedro Morales. Fans reacted to an edited picture of Priest holding the new World Heavyweight Championship,

Check out some of the reactions below:

Max Stahl @maxhstahl @reigns_era I wouldn't hate it. Get that man on the interview circuit, with his golden voice! @reigns_era I wouldn't hate it. Get that man on the interview circuit, with his golden voice!

King Saav @TheSaavage1 @reigns_era It’s giving Puerto Rican Undertaker. And I think that’s actually the route they should go El Demonio @reigns_era It’s giving Puerto Rican Undertaker. And I think that’s actually the route they should go El Demonio

ChampsGame @wwefan7261 @reigns_era It definitely should he can go in the ring his mic skills are good and on top of that a very unique voice and also has a look star power written all over him also a good company guy did the job for Bad Bunny he indeed deserves that title @reigns_era It definitely should he can go in the ring his mic skills are good and on top of that a very unique voice and also has a look star power written all over him also a good company guy did the job for Bad Bunny he indeed deserves that title

Steve Bowden @bizkit244 @reigns_era Yes I do but he needs to break away form the Judgment Day because if he stays with them he is not going to win it because Finn will always be in his way to win the championship. @reigns_era Yes I do but he needs to break away form the Judgment Day because if he stays with them he is not going to win it because Finn will always be in his way to win the championship.

xdpkris @oocXdpk @reigns_era Priest can’t fail or he’s a joke like corbin it hurt corbin so much to lose @reigns_era Priest can’t fail or he’s a joke like corbin it hurt corbin so much to lose

ALL DAY🚀 @Beast96304195 @reigns_era Yep end that clown Rollins reign Damian is better than him hope seth lose at summer slam @reigns_era Yep end that clown Rollins reign Damian is better than him hope seth lose at summer slam

Last year, Austin Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match but failed to cash his contract in on Seth Rollins to become the United States Champion. It will be interesting to see if Priest can successfully cash in the contract to become the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated current champion on WWE NXT

Damian Priest and Finn Balor had some unresolved issues after Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase and showed up during Balor's title match against Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. However, he cause a distraction which allowed Rollins to capitalize and beat Balor in London.

The group finally reunited on Monday Night RAW and resolved their issues to beat Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in the main event of the show. Later, they made an appearance on WWE NXT as they wanted to deal with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

A few weeks ago, Melo made his main roster debut and lost to Finn Balor on WWE RAW. He later issued a challenge to the stable and The Judgment Day went to the developmental brand for a match. In the main event, Balor and Priest faced Hayes and Williams in a tag team match.

After a bunch of shenanigans, The Judgment Day was able to topple the team of Trick & Melo, making a statement. Earlier, Dominik Mysterio also made a challenge to the North American Champion.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

