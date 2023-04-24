"Can't remember a single title reign" - WWE fans blast multi-time champion's "stat padding" of title reigns

WWE Superstars have enjoyed many world title reigns over the past decade, but no female star has had as many as Charlotte Flair. Fans recently reacted to a stat claiming that The Queen has won a total of 16 World Titles in the company.

Flair is the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. She won the Divas Championship before it was retired, along with the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women’s Championships multiple times in her career.

In total, WWE claims to have 16 World Title reigns in her career. This is the highest among active superstars in the company.

The WrestlingWorldCC posted a unique Charlotte Flair fact, drawing reactions from fans on Twitter.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Charlotte Flair has won all the gold in WWE Charlotte Flair has won all the gold in WWE 🏆 https://t.co/BLb9LSXqf5

While some claimed that she was the best female wrestler in the world, most reacted negatively to it.

The negative reactions mostly focused on the fact that Flair has had shorter world title reigns and has disappeared after dropping the title for lengthy periods.

Check out the reactions below:

Jase @bakaridge @WrestlingWCC For a total of about 32 days. @WrestlingWCC For a total of about 32 days.

DHerman @Dinger349 @WrestlingWCC And she’s gone on a hiatus again only to return for Summer Slam to regain the belt…..same repetitive boring story line every time Charlotte. It’s really getting old @WrestlingWCC And she’s gone on a hiatus again only to return for Summer Slam to regain the belt…..same repetitive boring story line every time Charlotte. It’s really getting old

Shariff Rivers @ShariffRivers2 @WrestlingWCC Not one of her matches or reins are memorable tho lol @WrestlingWCC Not one of her matches or reins are memorable tho lol

It should be noted that Charlotte Flair has not won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship or the now-retired NXT UK Championship in her career. Most of her title reigns have been short, with five lasting less than 30 days (one being only for 4 minutes and 55 seconds).

Dutch Mantell was impressed by Charlotte Flair's performance at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley successfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39. The two women did not get to main event the show but put on arguably the best match of the night.

Their contest impressed wrestling legend Dutch Mantell. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell revealed that he didn’t have high expectations from the match as he wasn't a fan of Flair, but The Queen showed a lot of maturity in the contest.

"Well, I didn't have any high expectations for it because I'm not really a Charlotte Flair fan, and I'm more of a Rhea Ripley fan. But then, as the match started, I saw the maturity of Charlotte. She took her time, and they didn't get in a hurry."

He added that he watched as a fan and really enjoyed the match.

"And after a while, you go, 'Wait a minute!' Now I'm watching it as a fan; I don't know the finish; I don't want to know the finish. I will sit there like a fan and enjoy the match. And I do think that's the best women's match I have ever seen," said Mantell.

Mantell labeled the contest the best women's match he’s ever seen. It turned out to be one of the best contests on the WrestleMania card.

Do you think Charlotte Flair is the greatest women's wrestler in WWE history?

