WWE Universe can no longer wait for the in-ring return of a former champion. The name in question is Dakota Kai.

The Damage CTRL member has been out of in-ring action following a knee injury. Kai tore her ACL on the May 12, 2023, edition of SmackDown during a tag team match, where she teamed up with Bayley against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Despite not being cleared to take the ring, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has constantly appeared on television alongside other members of Damage CTRL.

With an estimated recovery period of eight to nine months, the 35-year-old is expected to return to in-ring action within the first half of 2024.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter and expressed their excitement over the much-awaited in-ring return.

It will be interesting to see when Kai gets medically cleared to compete inside a WWE ring. But with Damage CTRL already dominating the roster, she can afford to take time and step inside the squared circle following complete recovery.

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai recently met new signee Jade Cargill

Former AEW TBS Champion signed with the Stamford-based company in September 2023. Despite making several appearances on TV, Cargill has yet to step inside the WWE ring

Speaking on The Run Home podcast, Dakota Kai revealed how she bumped into Jade Cargill while training at the Performance Center. The member of Damage CTRL shared her views on the 31-year-old's move to the Stamford-based company:

"I saw her today when I went to do rehab, said hello. I'm so happy that she is here. That is such a big move. It's cool. Talent is talent wherever you are. It's very cool to see that dream matches being created and with her coming over, it's very much a good thing," she said.

Dakota Kai and Jade Cargill have made numerous appearances on television since the former AEW star's move to the Stamford-based company but haven't been part of any in-ring action.

Who do you think will make an in-ring appearance first, Dakota Kai or Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below.

