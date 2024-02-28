"Can't wait for mid Morgan's downfall next," "Too injury prone" - Fans react to the apparent decline of a young WWE star

Many superstars in WWE have struggled to gather momentum despite having immense potential to be the next big thing. Nikkita Lyons' story in WWE lacks consistency, and fans reacted to the recent update about the NXT star.

After returning in December after a long injury layoff, reports revealed that Lyons got hurt again and was forced to miss TV time. Given how stacked the current roster is and the number of talents waiting for opportunities, a section of the fanbase was pretty quick to give their verdict on potential megastars in the making.

Nikkita Lyons' run in World Wrestling Entertainment was a topic of intense discussion recently on X/Twitter as fans argued over her alleged "downfall."

An X user noted that there was a time when Lyons looked like the one who would have ended Mandy Rose's memorable run as NXT Women's Champion. WWE has a highly competitive roster these days, and several fans believe Lyons' career has already reached an undesirable stage.

One fan even dragged Liv Morgan into the conversation and stated that they could not wait for the former champion's downfall next.

Check out the arguments below:

There were many who also came to Nikkita Lyons' defense and noted that the 24-year-old star just needed to stay fit and regularly appear on television to establish herself as a top name.

Nikkita Lyons' WWE career has been riddled with injuries

After a brief stint in Women of Wrestling (WOW), WWE signed Nikkita Lyons three years ago after she impressed at a tryout. Since she made her NXT debut in early 2022, the Taekwondo practitioner stood out for her eye-catching striking game and unique in-ring style.

Seemingly gifted with natural on-screen presence and charisma, many felt Nikkita Lyons had all the tools to lead the NXT Women's division first before possibly making a splash on the main roster.

Unfortunately for the young star, multiple knee long-term knee injuries have clearly hampered her progress in the developmental zone.

Nikkita Lyons last wrestled in January in a losing effort to Blair Davenport, and her ardent followers would be hoping she bounces back sooner than her last hiatus and continues her pro wrestling journey.