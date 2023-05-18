"Can't wait to see him win the WWE title" - Fans excited to see No. 1 rated heel RAW Superstar become the world champion soon

WWE's internal rankings show that a current champion is the top heel star on RAW at the moment.

According to a recent report, WWE has a lot of plans for Gunther. He has continued his undefeated streak on RAW, and having won the Intercontinental Championship before, it does not look like he's losing it anytime soon.

As internally listed, Gunther is seen to be the top heel going forward on RAW. WrestleVotes stated that WWE feels that he and Solo Sikoa will be the top heels in the company for the next 10 years.

"WWE feel like they have bonafide main event heels for the next 10 years on the roster already, and they're going to treat them as such. I'm sure you can figure those two guys out, but the impression so far that GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made are putting those two guys at the front of the line for the next 10 years," reported WrestleVotes.

Fans seemed to agree for the most part and wanted him to win the world championship soon. One fan said that he hoped Gunther would become the champion soon but break Honky Tonk Man's Intercontinental Title record first.

Aaryan Saheb (SPAWN AND POPEYE FOR MULTIVERSUS) @AaryanSaheb2 @reigns_era Makes Sense. WWE really sees so much potential in Gunther right now. Gunther has all the Materials to become an Incredible World Champion. Hopefully he breaks Honky Tonk Man’s Record first though. @reigns_era Makes Sense. WWE really sees so much potential in Gunther right now. Gunther has all the Materials to become an Incredible World Champion. Hopefully he breaks Honky Tonk Man’s Record first though.

Others spoke about his winning the title and also about facing Roman Reigns.

IcemanSaleh @The_Real_Saleh @reigns_era Can't wait to see him win the WWE title @reigns_era Can't wait to see him win the WWE title

WWE Colleseum @WWEColloseum @reigns_era Gunther vs Roman has to happen very soon. Two big heels facing off and both coming out looking strong would be rare and interesting @reigns_era Gunther vs Roman has to happen very soon. Two big heels facing off and both coming out looking strong would be rare and interesting

Some fans also pointed out that Dominik was a great heel while still rating Gunther.

NoSympathy @ChaseCh98882582 @reigns_era So I’m assuming Dominik is 2? Bc he gets heat every time he’s out there like he can’t even speak @reigns_era So I’m assuming Dominik is 2? Bc he gets heat every time he’s out there like he can’t even speak

Gunther's next challenger at WWE Night of Champions, Mustafa Ali, spoke about the champion

Mustafa Ali said he had been a bully during his reign as the Intercontinental Champion and didn't defend it as much as he should.

He said that Gunther had only been protecting the championship, and had Ali been the one to hold it, he would defend it every day he could.

"I know Gunther; he gave an honest effort. He's been trying to restore honor back into the ring. You know, I just think he's been a big bully. I think he's been protecting the championship. I don't think he defends it as much as he should. But with me as the Intercontinental Champion, I'll be defending it on Monday, on Friday, on Tuesdays; I don't know if we're going to have a show on Wednesdays, maybe we can just make a show just for me on Wednesdays, I don't know," said Mustafa Ali.

The star will challenge Gunther for the title after winning the Battle Royal to qualify for the match this RAW.

Do you see Mustafa Ali defeat Gunther to become the champion soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

