"Can't wait for him to sell a Brock suplex like death" - Fans believe 29-year-old WWE Superstar is ready for a monster push

Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov has taken the WWE Universe by storm, and fans believe he is ready for a huge push.

Last year in July, Dragaunov was forced to relinquish the NXT UK Championship after sustaining an injury. He made his way to NXT in September 2022 and was involved in a compelling feud with Dijak.

This week, Ilja Dragunov locked horns with Bron Breakker in the No. 1 contenders match for the NXT Championship. Dragunov hit Breakker with Torpedo Moscow twice to seal the win and earn an opportunity to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the title.

The match impressed WWE fans, who are convinced that Dragunov is ready for a monster push. Twitter handle Wrestling Humble recently shared a post praising the NXT star, where the latter was credited for blending his in-ring skills with a convincing performance to deliver an entertaining match.

"Ilja Dragunov is not the biggest in size, but his facial expressions, his body language, his moveset, [and] his intensity makes him more than a believable threat in front of guys like Gunther and Bron Breakker. He knows what he's doing. One of the best I've ever seen in the ring," read the tweet.

Other WWE fans joined the discussion and agreed with the previous assessment. Many suggested he would deliver an excellent match against Brock Lesnar based on his selling. Fans also mentioned that he should be booked like Gunther, following the reigning Intercontinental Champion's successful run on the main roster.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Ilja Dragunov, the 29-year-old NXT Superstar who has impressed everyone with his recent performances:

B-Man @MMBenni2 @WrestlingHumble Can't wait for him to sell a Brock suplex like death @WrestlingHumble Can't wait for him to sell a Brock suplex like death

Proxey.  @Wrasslinfan213 @WrestlingHumble He's so good he could go toe to toe with Roman and it'd be really believable and most definitely good. @WrestlingHumble He's so good he could go toe to toe with Roman and it'd be really believable and most definitely good.

jay @vexi999 @WrestlingHumble The physicality he brings is one of a kind ngl @WrestlingHumble The physicality he brings is one of a kind ngl

Jordi @JordiWrestling



There, I said it @WrestlingHumble Ilja Dragunov is one of the best pro wrestlers of our time. And I am for damn sure he’ll be a very believable world champion someday if he isn’t alreadyThere, I said it @WrestlingHumble Ilja Dragunov is one of the best pro wrestlers of our time. And I am for damn sure he’ll be a very believable world champion someday if he isn’t alreadyThere, I said it

WWE Superstar credits former world champion for preparing him to face Brock Lesnar

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 in an entertaining match. Although The Beast picked up the win, his opponent didn't come out of the bout looking extremely weak.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Omos thought he was getting 'ribbed' when he first heard about having a match with Brock Lesnar. Omos thought he was getting 'ribbed' when he first heard about having a match with Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/ikB05rj4NG

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently spoke about facing Lesnar and said The Beast is intense. He also mentioned being grateful to Bobby Lashley, with whom he feuded. Omos believes The All Mighty prepared him to face Lesnar and said,

"I learnt a lot. Before this 'Mania, I told Bobby, 'Thank you.' Brock is very intense. If I hadn't worked with Bobby, I don't think I'd have been prepared as a worker to face Brock. So me wrestling him got me prepared. That's not possible without the work I put in with Bobby Lashley."

Brock Lesnar is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. He appeared on the red brand last week, where he attempted to blindside Rhodes but was bested by The American Nightmare. With one victory apiece, Lesnar and Rhodes are expected to lock horns in a tie-breaking match at SummerSlam 2023.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes