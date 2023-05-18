Cannibals allegedly tried to eat former WWE star in Papua New Guinea

Former WCW and WWE star Sam Houston recently recalled how he once had a near-death experience during a wrestling tour in Papua New Guinea.

In 1991, Houston thought his career was over after suffering paralysis on the left side of his body. He eventually returned to the ring in a tag team with Charlie Norris after training at WCW's developmental facility.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Houston said he and Norris traveled around the world as a tag team. During a trip to Papua New Guinea, he allegedly encountered a cannibalistic tribe:

"I was almost eaten by cannibals twice in New Guinea," Houston stated. "They were carrying me to the big black pot! We got over to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and they pick us up at the airport, we're driving to the hotel, and right when we're leaving the airport I see this totem pole that's about 80-feet tall. There's three of them sitting right at the airport." [4:24 – 4:59]

The following day, Houston returned from the restroom at an autograph signing when a tribe lifted him up and started throwing him in the air. At that point, the 59-year-old realized he was in trouble:

"There's quite a few cannibalistic tribes there still," Houston continued. "Part of their religion is they believe whatever they consume lives through them. So, I'm a wrestler or a fighter or a warrior, so they're figuring if they eat me that I'll live through them." [5:50 – 6:09]

Houston, the half-brother of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, wrestled for WWE between 1987 and 1991. The veteran also appeared in WCW in 1991, 1993, and 1994. He was married to another wrestler, Baby Doll, between 1986 and 1994.

How former WWE star Sam Houston escaped the tribe

According to Houston, the Australian army arrived just in time to prevent the cannibalistic ritual from taking place.

Houston watched on as violent scenes ensued, with the army using guns and rottweiler dogs against the Papua New Guinean tribe:

"They got me all the way to the front gates and the Australian army came in with all their vehicles and stuff, and they jumped out and they were shooting people with rubber bullets and the guns. They were beating them in the head with clubs, knocking them back. These rottweilers, biggest rottweilers I've ever seen, they were clamping on people's heads and just dragging them off. It was the most violent thing I'd ever seen." [6:12 – 6:41]

During the same tour, Houston was forced to hide under a ring after natives tried to storm a football stadium while a wrestling event was being held. Upon returning to America, the former WWE star told his father Grizzly Smith to stop handling his bookings.

