"CANT BLAME DOM," "Bayley has 24 hours to respond" - Pictures of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez together at NXT stuns WWE fans

WWE fans were stunned by photos of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez together during their time in NXT.

Ripley and Rodriguez are currently in a heated feud since the former attacked the latter and injured her teammate Liv Morgan as well. Since then, Raquel has been trying to take her revenge against Mami and has attacked her on several occasions after her matches.

They are now set to face off at WWE Payback on September 2, with Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship on the line.

Recently, WWE took to their social media and posted a few throwback photos in which The Eradicator and the former Women's Tag Team Champion can be seen together.

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One fan wrote that Dominik Mysterio can't be blamed for his response after seeing these pics. Another wrote Bayley has 24 hours to respond, indicating the moment she and Ripley shared together.

One fan took to Twitter as they thought Rhea Ripley would now be the one to hold Rodriguez as the latter did in those throwback photos.

One fan wrote that Raquel does not have any chance of defeating The Eradicator at Payback.

A fan wrote that they love both wrestlers but would want to see Raquel Rodriguez win a major belt soon.

Another fan wants to see the former Tag Team Champion win against The Eradicator and wants their feud to be a long one.

Raquel Rodriguez said she is going to "let it all out" against Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback

In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Raquel Rodriguez said that she has a lot of pent-up aggression against Rhea Ripley, and she is going to let it all out on her.

"With Rhea, with everything we've kinda built up to and the animosity that we have, I have so much pent-up aggression that I'm ready to unleash all of it. I know that I can do that. I don't have to hold back on Rhea. I'm gonna let it all out. She's gonna get every single bit of Raquel Rodriguez."

Fans want Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone Rhea Ripley and become the new Women's World Champion. Only time will tell if WWE will make that happen or not.

