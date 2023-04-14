"Career ending match," "Next Roman Reigns" - Fans want Brock Lesnar in a first-time-ever match against rising WWE star

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe when he turned heel and decimated Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. However, fans want a massive first-time-ever match for The Beast Incarnate against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar ended his feud with Bobby Lashley and accepted 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos' challenge for WrestleMania 39. After conquering Omos, The Beast Incarnate swerved Cody Rhodes on the night after WrestleMania 39 by turning on him.

The WWE Universe has seen a different side of Brock Lesnar under the new regime as he faces several new talents in the company. Fans have been clamoring for new challenges for The Beast Incarnate, with some suggesting a match against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa after his bout with Cody Rhodes.

The two were scheduled to be on opposing teams on Monday Night RAW before the match got canceled. The Bloodline and Brock Lesnar have a history and a match against Sikoa could solidify the upcoming star as one of the biggest names in the company.

Brock Lesnar and Solo Sikoa could be appearing at WWE Backlash 2023

After WrestleMania 39, The Beast Incarnate set his eyes on a new challenge when he agreed to team up with Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, he turned his back on Rhodes and took him out brutally as he turned heel.

Last week, The American Nightmare issued a challenge to The Beast for a bout at WWE Backlash 2023. On an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Lesnar will most likely agree to face Cody Rhodes at the event in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens is far from over as the two teams have constantly been at each other's throats. Owens and Zayn took the tag titles from The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Interestingly, Matt Riddle joined the fray to take revenge on Solo Sikoa. It seems highly likely that Riddle, Zayn, and Owens will face The Bloodline without Roman Reigns in a six-man tag team match at the event in Puerto Rico.

Do you want to see Lesnar vs. Sikoa in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

