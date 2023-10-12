"Career vs. Championship"- Fans go wild after top WWE star says he is going to take the title off Roman Reigns

Being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is the face of the company. Another name that has set his sights on The Tribal Chief's title is Logan Paul, and the wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to the same.

The 28-year-old is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Roman Reigns. The duo faced off in an enthralling match at Crown Jewel 2022, where The Head of the Table reigned supreme. The match also saw Jake Paul come out to even the odds against Bloodline.

While Logan was not able to get the job done last year, The Maverick recently revealed that he still intends to take the title off Roman.

"While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships,” said Paul. “Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him,”- Logan said [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The news caused a major abuzz among fans, and many took to social media to share their thoughts. Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Logan Paul has been absent from WWE programming since his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam. He is expected to be back in time for Crown Jewel, as per a recent report. The YouTuber is currently preparing for the highly-anticipated boxing match against Dillion Danis, which will take place on October 14.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul delivered an amazing match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

While Logan Paul is fairly new to the pro wrestling business, the 28-year-old has proven in each outing to the squared circle that he belongs with the very best. Logan's match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel turned many of his doubters into believers as the YouTuber took The Tribal Chief to his limits.

While he was unable to come out on top, the Maverick proved why the company chose him to go up against their biggest star. Logan also iterated the same in a recent interview, calling the match against Roman Reigns as his "proudest performance."

“That’s my proudest performance in WWE,” said Paul. “It was my third match overall, and only my second singles match. Triple H and the executives trusted me to go with the face of the organization, headlining an event in Saudi Arabia. I couldn’t believe they trusted me in that position, but I was so excited to show them I could do it.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The YouTuber's latest comments have opened the doors to another match between the two. However, The Tribal Chief has been going strong for over three years, and it won't be easy for Logan to usurp despite having more experience under his belt.

