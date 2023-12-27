Carmella, Chelsea Green, and more WWE stars react to rare private update from Randy Orton

Carmella, Chelsea Green, and more WWE stars have reacted to a rare personal update from Randy Orton.

The Viper made his stunning return to the company in November 2023 in the main event of WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. He returned to help guide Cody Rhodes' team to victory over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match.

Orton has officially signed with SmackDown and will be competing in a triple threat match against LA Knight and AJ Styles on next week's edition of the blue brand. The winner of the bout will go on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, took to social media to share a Christmas message yesterday. She shared a photograph on Instagram with the Orton family all dressed the same and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

"Merry Christmas ya filthy animals 🎄🎅🏼💝," she wrote.

Lisa Marie (Victoria), Brie Bella, Renee Paquette, Natalya, and Maryse commented on Kim Orton's post. Michelle McCool, Samantha Irvin, Chris Jericho, Carmella, Chelsea Green, and more stars like the Orton family Christmas message, as seen in the image below.

Stars react to a Christmas message from the Orton family.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting WrestleMania opponent for Randy Orton

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Randy Orton face Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul won the United States Championship on November 4 by defeating Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel. Former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar betrayed the Hall of Famer and left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron. Logan Paul spotted the brass knuckles and punched Mysterio with them on to win the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling legend suggested that Orton could challenge Paul at WrestleMania for the United States Championship. Vince Russo added that Logan Paul would have to get the win in the hypothetical match.

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?" [3:01 -3:31]

You can check out the full video below:

Randy Orton was out of action for well over a year due to a back injury. However, WWE wrote The Legend Killer off of television in a storyline with an attack from The Bloodline on the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton can get his revenge and earn a title shot against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble next month.

Would you like to see Orton dethrone The Tribal Chief at WWE Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.