Carmella, Lita and other WWE Superstars react to Bayley's emotional update on social media

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Bayley's emotional post on social media.

The Role Model recently uploaded pictures of herself alongside her late grandmother on Instagram. In the post, the WWE Women's Champion reminisced about her granny, promising to make her proud.

Reacting to The Role Model's heartwarming message, several superstars, including Sheamus, Carmella, Natalya, Lita, Chelsea Green, and others, have sent their love and support.

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a message after being attacked by Nia Jax

While speaking with Byron Saxton on the SmackDown LowDown, The Role Model opened up after Nia Jax attacked her on the blue brand during Naomi and Tiffany Stratton's bout.

Bayley noted that being a champion comes with many responsibilities and that she has to be aware of all the attackers in the company. Although she was hurt after the attack, she was humbled.

"I am feeling not so good. A little rough, a little sore, a little freaking mad to be honest. And I'm so annoyed. I'm quickly reminded who Nia Jax is, The Irresistible Force, the competitor she is, the person she is, and I'm quickly reminded what it's like to be a champion. You always got a target on your back. I should know that. I should have eyes on the back of my head because I know sneaky Nia Jax, I know this sneaky roster. I know that people would do anything to get to this, I'd do anything for this. It's a little bit humbling to be honest. I'm humbled. I'm hurt but I'm humbled," Bayley said.

With Jax attacking Bayley, it will be interesting to see if the two women feud with each other going forward. The latter is scheduled to defend her Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple-Threat match at Backlash France.

