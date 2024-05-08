Carmella, Nia Jax, and several others react to popular WWE Superstar's new nickname

A popular star has revealed a new nickname and several WWE Superstars have reacted today on social media.

Maxxine Dupri took to social media today to share a new nickname for herself. She uploaded several images of herself in gold ring attire and referred to herself as "golden girl" as seen in her post below.

Nia Jax, Carmella, Natalya, and many more stars reacted Dupri's post on Instagram today. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to Dupri's new nickname on Instagram.

Dupri is currently a part of the Alpha Academy faction on WWE RAW. Chad Gable is the leader of the group and recently turned heel after failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn last month. The veteran snapped and attacked Zayn as he was celebrating with his wife after the match.

Gable has since made his stablemates promise that they will do whatever it takes to help him become Intercontinental Champion moving forward.

Maxxine Dupri claims she will never leave Alpha Academy in WWE

Maxxine Dupri has shared that she has no intention of ever leaving Alpha Academy and doesn't have any interest in joining another faction on the WWE roster.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae earlier this year in an exclusive interview, Dupri was asked if she had any interest in joining Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser attempted to flirt with 26-year-old during Gunther's rivalry with Chad Gable last year. She shared that she would never join Imperium and plans on being in Alpha Academy until the day she dies:

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die," said Dupri. [From 1:30 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Maxxine Dupri has only competed in 18 matches in her WWE career and hasn't wrestled since her loss to Candice LeRae on the April 29 edition of RAW. Only time will tell if the Alpha Academy will be forced to turn heel to help Chad Gable become Intercontinental Champion.

