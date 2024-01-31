Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeat top SmackDown stars on WWE NXT; finals confirmed for major tournament

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams collided with SmackDown's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde in the semi-finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Melo and Wilde started things off in the ring. The former NXT Champion hit the LWO member with a dropkick and a bulldog. He then tagged in Trick who hit a big dropkick. Del Toro entered and performed a Lionsault on Williams for a two count. Trick caught Cruz after he came off the ropes and planted him with a powerslam followed by a pop-up forearm.

Carmelo Hayes came in and hit Cruz Del Toro with several strikes in the corner. The latter sent him crashing to the floor with a cartwheel kick to the face. Later on, Trick Williams got the hot tag and took out LWO with kicks and a powerslam. He hit both stars with a double Book End, which got a two count. Willaims tagged in Melo who hit a frog slash for another nearfall.

Carmelo Hayes got trapped in the Tree of Woe, and the LWO hit him with a double Coast-to-Coast. Cruz Del Toro then hit Melo with a missile dropkick and the latter nailed Toro with a big Codebreaker. Melo tagged in Trick, who hit Wilde with the jumping knee to win the match. It'll be Trick and Melo vs. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day.

