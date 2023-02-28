"Carny bull****", "A bully is a bully" - WWE fans divided over former star defending The Miz's "punishment" in resurfaced viral video

WWE fans were divided over Chavo Guerrero defending The Miz's "punishment" in a resurfaced video that went viral.

The Miz has been vocal about his start in WWE where he claims he was bullied by the locker room who didn't think he was serious enough about the business. The former WWE Champion spoke about his treatment in an interview several years ago.

A viral clip from that interview has been doing the rounds on social media where The Miz narrates an incident where he was "punished" for allegedly spilling food on a veteran's bag. He even mentioned that he wasn't allowed to change his clothes in the locker room due to the incident.

While several fans remained critical of the incident that took place, former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero jumped to The Undertaker's defense. He stated that although it was not Taker's bag, it was his position to decide on the punishment:

"Maybe, but that was up to the veteran, Undertaker to decide. He decided on 6 mo was enough punishment. Enough said," wrote Chavo Guerrero.

WWE fans had their own views regarding Chavo's statement as some jumped to his defense while others were quick to criticize the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Emperor @DecayedEmperor @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 It's easy to say enough said after stating what happened. A bully is a bully. Miz was bullied. And the ones laughing or ignoring the bullying are just as guilty. It's good to see wrestlers whom we looked up to in their most natural form @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 It's easy to say enough said after stating what happened. A bully is a bully. Miz was bullied. And the ones laughing or ignoring the bullying are just as guilty. It's good to see wrestlers whom we looked up to in their most natural form

Jeff Ferguson @gradualferguson @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 Ah yes, Taker, the guy who complained that wrestlers didn't bring knives to the locker room anymore. Truly a sound judge of character. Dude would probably kick guys out for six months for playing video games if he were still around. @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 Ah yes, Taker, the guy who complained that wrestlers didn't bring knives to the locker room anymore. Truly a sound judge of character. Dude would probably kick guys out for six months for playing video games if he were still around.

One fan stated that The Undertaker went too far:

While another fan called it childish behavior:

Adam B. @Scarecrow339 @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 Let’s be honest man that’s pretty childish behavior even back then. An apology is all that should have been and nothing more. But the fact you’re defending that type of punishment says more about your character as a person. @mexwarrior @JumpScare237 @TheEnemiesPE3 Let’s be honest man that’s pretty childish behavior even back then. An apology is all that should have been and nothing more. But the fact you’re defending that type of punishment says more about your character as a person.

The Miz overcame bullying to have a successful career

Despite the obstacles Miz suffered at the start of his career, he went on to become one of the most successful mid-card wrestlers in the company. The A-Lister is now a two-time WWE Champion and an eight-time Intercontinental Champion.

If that wasn't enough, The Miz is also a two-time grand slam champion. Needless to say, he has gone on to enjoy a storied career that most WWE Superstars only dream of.

It is good to see Miz at the level he is today after overcoming the backstage politics that took place at the start of his career. Given his ability to still draw a reaction from the crowd, the A-lister still has a long way to go in his career.

What do you make of Chavo's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

