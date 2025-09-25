Cassie Lee breaks silence following WWE return after 1,622 days

Former WWE star Cassie Lee, more famously known as Peyton Royce, returned to the company after 1,622 days on Tuesday's episode of NXT. Lee has broken her silence after many TNA Wrestling stars invaded NXT ahead of No Mercy. After feeling disrespected during NXT Homecoming last week, more than half of the TNA locker room attended Tuesday's show in Orlando. They wreaked havoc during the end of the Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams match for the NXT Title and TNA World Championship. In an Instagram post, Cassie Lee shared several images from TNA's invasion of NXT. She was with her tag team partner, Jessie Mckay, previously known as Billie Kay, who was also released alongside Lee in 2021. &quot;Rather be the hunter than the prey #wwenxt @tnawrestling,&quot; Lee wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCassie Lee and Jessie McKay are now known as The IInspiration, which is similar to their WWE tag team name, The IIconics. They are both former WWE Women's Tag Team and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions. The IIconics were on NXT from 2015 to 2018 before getting called up to the main roster, where they lasted for three years. They joined TNA Wrestling after their release in 2021 but left after just a year and took a break for nearly three years. List of TNA stars who invaded NXT feat. Cassie LeeThere were a lot of TNA stars who showed up on NXT last Tuesday as part of the show. Joe Hendry teamed up with Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors of Chase U, losing to DarkState in a six-man tag match. Mike Santana was the guest commentator for the main event. Santana was confronted by Trick Williams, which caused the brawl and subsequent invasion. In addition to Hendry and Santana, here's the list of TNA stars who took over NXT on Tuesday, as per MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube.Zachary WentzFrankie KazarianMoose Steph De LanderMance WarnerEric YoungXia BrooksideLei Ying LeeHeather by EleganceVix CrowCedric AlexanderCassie LeeJessie McKaySteve MaclinMatt CardonaOut of the names mentioned, only Moose, Mance Warner and Heather by Elegance weren't previously signed to WWE or NXT. De Lander was Persia Pirotta, Lee was Xia Li, Crow was Alicia Fox, Lee was Peyton Royce, McKay was Billie Kay, Maclin was Steve Cutler and Cardona was Zack Ryder in WWE.