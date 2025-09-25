  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Peyton Royce
  • Cassie Lee breaks silence following WWE return after 1,622 days

Cassie Lee breaks silence following WWE return after 1,622 days

By JP David
Modified Sep 25, 2025 12:21 GMT
Cassie Lee is a former WWE Superstar. (Photo: @cassielee on IG)
Cassie Lee is a former WWE Superstar. (Photo: @cassielee on IG)

Former WWE star Cassie Lee, more famously known as Peyton Royce, returned to the company after 1,622 days on Tuesday's episode of NXT. Lee has broken her silence after many TNA Wrestling stars invaded NXT ahead of No Mercy.

Ad

After feeling disrespected during NXT Homecoming last week, more than half of the TNA locker room attended Tuesday's show in Orlando. They wreaked havoc during the end of the Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams match for the NXT Title and TNA World Championship.

In an Instagram post, Cassie Lee shared several images from TNA's invasion of NXT. She was with her tag team partner, Jessie Mckay, previously known as Billie Kay, who was also released alongside Lee in 2021.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Rather be the hunter than the prey #wwenxt @tnawrestling," Lee wrote.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay are now known as The IInspiration, which is similar to their WWE tag team name, The IIconics. They are both former WWE Women's Tag Team and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

The IIconics were on NXT from 2015 to 2018 before getting called up to the main roster, where they lasted for three years. They joined TNA Wrestling after their release in 2021 but left after just a year and took a break for nearly three years.

Ad

List of TNA stars who invaded NXT feat. Cassie Lee

There were a lot of TNA stars who showed up on NXT last Tuesday as part of the show. Joe Hendry teamed up with Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors of Chase U, losing to DarkState in a six-man tag match. Mike Santana was the guest commentator for the main event.

Santana was confronted by Trick Williams, which caused the brawl and subsequent invasion. In addition to Hendry and Santana, here's the list of TNA stars who took over NXT on Tuesday, as per MuscleManMalcolm on YouTube.

Ad
  • Zachary Wentz
  • Frankie Kazarian
  • Moose
  • Steph De Lander
  • Mance Warner
  • Eric Young
  • Xia Brookside
  • Lei Ying Lee
  • Heather by Elegance
  • Vix Crow
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Cassie Lee
  • Jessie McKay
  • Steve Maclin
  • Matt Cardona

Out of the names mentioned, only Moose, Mance Warner and Heather by Elegance weren't previously signed to WWE or NXT. De Lander was Persia Pirotta, Lee was Xia Li, Crow was Alicia Fox, Lee was Peyton Royce, McKay was Billie Kay, Maclin was Steve Cutler and Cardona was Zack Ryder in WWE.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications