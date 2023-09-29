WWE star LA Knight will probably be back on SmackDown this week to help John Cena after being out of action during last Friday's episode of the blue brand.

Since Cena returned to the blue brand, there have been some tensions between him and The Bloodline. The Greatest of All Time even came to the aid of AJ Styles a couple of weeks ago. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa saw this as Cena interfering in their business and confronted the 16-time world champion about the same. The duo even hijacked John's appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" before Styles came to his aid. Last week, they took out the latter, leaving Cena without a partner in this uphill battle.

There have been rumors that LA Knight will be John Cena's partner at Fastlane. Knight was booked for a huge angle last week on SmackDown but was not at the tapings due to health issues.

However, Wrestle Ops on Twitter reported that the Megastar is supposed to be back this week on SmackDown. The WWE Universe was ecstatic at the prospect of seeing Cena and Knight team up for the first time.

John Cena took a beating from The Bloodline last week on WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on SmackDown, John Cena and AJ Styles were in a mood to fight as they challenged Jimmy and Solo to a match.

The two former World Champions even walked up to Adam Pearce to have the match made official. However, Paul Heyman put the brakes on the idea. It was finally decided that the two teams would collide at Fastlane.

The final segment of the show was supposed to be a contract signing. Cena came out to sign the contract. Just then, Solo and Jimmy attacked Styles backstage and neutralized him. The Phenomenal One took a severe beatdown and had to be rushed to a local medical facility.

Cena returned to the ring to exact revenge on Jimmy and Solo, but the numbers game was too overwhelming for him. The Bloodline destroyed him as the show went off the air.

Are you excited to see LA Knight on WWE SmackDown this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

