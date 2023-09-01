"Certified hater," "Take your own advice" - WWE Universe reacts to Bayley's request to top superstar

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a message to WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL's arch-rival, Asuka. The fans have now reacted to the same.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Asuka lost the Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. Shortly afterward, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to dethrone The EST, with help from The Role Model.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley reacted to Asuka's airport photo, asking her to stay home.

Expand Tweet

In response, the WWE Universe came up with interesting replies to The Role Model. One Twitter user claimed that she is a "certified hater."

Check out the fan reactions to Bayley's tweet to Asuka:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Asuka returned to WWE with a new look after a brief hiatus from the company. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by eventual winner Rhea Ripley.

At Night of Champions, The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Belair to win the RAW Women's Title. The title was later renamed the WWE Women's Championship with a new design.

Bayley previously broke character to praise her WWE rival Asuka

Bayley is a heel on WWE programming and is entirely dedicated to her character work. She is rarely seen breaking character.

However, The Role Model earlier this year praised Asuka and admired the multi-time women's champion.

At the WWE 2K23 Ratings Reveal, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that Asuka should be 95 rated in the game. She further called the 41-year-old "the best" and discussed her longevity in the industry.

The Role Model said:

"If I were to choose she should be at a 95. She's the best, she's been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us can ever dream of. She's never slowed down, even when she's hurt, she's like 'ugh I'm fine!', and I see her limping and I'm like 'No you're not !!'. Dude, she's incredible and she's constantly evolving."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Damage CTRL going forward.

Have you enjoyed Damage CTRL's recent run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here