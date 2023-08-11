Champion faces heavy criticism for lackluster title reign

Being a champion in WWE is no easy task. Not only do you have to ensure that you are defending your championship on a regular basis, but you also have the fans invested in what you do. The WWE Universe has spoken about Rhea Ripley's current reign, and fans aren't happy about how it has transpired.

Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania earlier this year when she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. She got the chance to contest for the title after she won the Royal Rumble in January this year. When she made the jump from SmackDown to RAW, she was forced to exchange her SmackDown Championship for the Women's World Title.

The Women's World Champion has held on to the title for over 130 days as of writing. As a champion, Ripley has defended her championship in only three televised matches so far. The WWE Universe has taken notice of it, calling her out in the process.

Disgruntled fans didn't hold back in airing their thoughts on the social media platform, criticizing Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion.

s e t h @futurafreesky @WrestleFeatures Iyo’s reign just started and it’s already better than Rhea’s

🕸️ King Ryeburn 🕸️ @KingRyeburn @WrestleFeatures Not at all. Dominik Mysterio has been North American Champion for 3 weeks and already has more title defences than her.

🕊️ Just Binky 💋 @ajtakecare @WrestleFeatures No, she hasn't. She's getting booked well with JD but not getting booked well as a champion. She needs to drop the title for someone else. It makes no sense for her to hold on to the title without feuding with other women. Like Becky said, Rhea is a main event sidepiece

Lucien #RESPAWNRecruits @lucientweet @WrestleFeatures Honestly, it's been really sub par. Not a lot of challenges to her reign and not seeing a lot of people lining up.

Alex @xAlexTHFC @WrestleFeatures In terms of being popular and massively over, certainly. In ring wise, poor.

Allen @All3nPlayzGamez @WrestleFeatures Oh not at all. I don’t think I’ve seen her even defend the belt on tv aside from maybe once (if even that). Is she dealing with an injury or something? If so, just take the belt off her

Rhea Ripley announced her engagement to Buddy Murphy recently

Rhea Ripley is often seen with Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV. The two are involved in an on-screen romantic relationship and are seen making life miserable for anyone who stands in their way.

However, in real life, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette Virissimo. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, recently announced her engagement with former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy. Ripley and Murphy confirmed their relationship in February last year.

Buddy Murphy is currently a part of AEW, where he is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champion, along with Brody King and Malakai Black. He was released from the WWE in 2021. before his release, he had formed an alliance with Seth Rollins in his feud against the Mysterios.

