Charles Manson wanted to meet Bray Wyatt; WWE immediately rejected the idea

Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was one of the greatest minds in the pro wrestling world. There wasn't a doubt that many people in the wrestling industry wanted to meet and work with Wyatt. Surprisingly, American criminal and cult leader Charles Manson was also curious to meet the former Wyatt Family leader.

Former WWE writer Nick Manfredini, who worked with the late great Bray Wyatt in the company, recently made an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast. During the conversation, Manfredini revealed that Wyatt's former college football teammate was a prison guard in Charles Manson's prison, and he allegedly showed Bray's promos to Manson after which the latter wanted to meet Bray.

"Windham’s [Bray Wyatt] teammate, [a] former teammate in college football, became a prison guard at Charles Manson’s prison. Allegedly, this guy showed Manson the Bray Wyatt promos, and he wanted to meet him, and this was a whole thing," he said.

Nick added that Bray's father, Mike Rotunda, knew about Charles Manson's wish to meet the former Wyatt Family leader. He also mentioned that Rotunda told Triple H or Vince McMahon about it, and allegedly wanted to have a segment with Manson and Wyatt, but WWE immediately rejected the idea.

"Mike Rotunda knew about it, and I think he brought it up to somebody. I don’t know if it was Hunter or Vince or someone, and they immediately squashed it. Obviously, that’s a terrible idea. Because they were like, ‘Can we shoot a Network special with Charles Manson?’ It was immediately squashed... Would have been a good story but a bad idea… Bray Wyatt probably would have never seen TV again if we did that," he added.

WWE legend John Cena paid tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt

John Cena is on the tail end of his WWE career. The Cenation Leader recently locked horns with his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025. Both stars put on an instant classic at the premium live event.

Throughout their bout, Cena and Styles paid tribute to several wrestling legends, including Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, The Miz, The Undertaker, and the late great Bray Wyatt.

At one point in the match, the 17-time World Champion hit The Phenomenal One with Wyatt's Sister Abigail. This was a wholesome moment as everyone in the crowd started flashing their phone torches as a tribute to Bray.

Although Bray Wyatt is no longer with us, his work in the pro wrestling world will live on forever.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

